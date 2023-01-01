Filter Results
New and Used Audi A5 for Sale in Kitchener, ON
Showing 1-34 of 34
2019 Audi A5
45 Technik quattro w/ S line Black Pkg|B&O 3D|LEDs
$43,890
52,483KM
The Humberview Group
North York, ON
2015 Audi A5
S-Line Prestige quattro * Navigation * Panoramic Roof * Power Leather Seats * Prestige Package * Blind Spot Monitoring * Back Up Camera * Heated Leath
$17,495
164,594KM
Eagle Auto Mall
Cambridge, ON
2019 Audi A5
Progressiv 45 TFSI quattro PREMIUM PLUS S-LINE
$38,999
37,501KM
Grande National Leasing
Concord, ON
Buy From Home Options
2013 Audi A5
S-Line Premium Plus
$17,991
135,000KM
Downtown Motor Products
London, ON
Buy From Home Options
2019 Audi A5 Sportback
Technik Quattro S-Line Active Safety Sunroof 360 Cam Nav
$41,999
46,394KM
CarHub North York Chrysler
Thornhill, ON
Buy From Home Options
2018 Audi A5 Sportback
Technik/360 CAM/NAV/ ADAPTIVE CRUISE/ B&O/1-OWNER
$35,898
33,591KM
Northline Motors Inc.
Vaughan, ON
Buy From Home Options
2020 Audi A5
2.0T Technik 45 Technik quattro w/ S line Sport Pkg|LEDs|B&O 3D
$48,890
55,961KM
The Humberview Group
North York, ON
2020 Audi A5
2.0T Technik 45 Technik quattro w/ S line Sport Pkg|B&O 3D|LEDs
$51,890
28,523KM
The Humberview Group
North York, ON
2015 Audi A5
//S-LINE | TECHNIK | BANG OLUFSEN
$33,985
97,201KM
Total Auto Sales
North York, ON
Buy From Home Options
2019 Audi A5
45 Progressiv quattro w/LEDs|Driver Assist Pkg|Nav
$40,890
45,190KM
The Humberview Group
North York, ON
2019 Audi A5
45 Technik quattro w/ S line Black Pkg|B&O 3D|LEDs
$42,890
47,063KM
The Humberview Group
North York, ON
2018 Audi A5 Sportback
Progressiv, SOLD...SOLD...SOLD...S-Line, Navi, Moonroof, BackUpCam, ParkingDistControl, SatelliteRadio, KeylessGo
$32,950
95,000KM
2018 Audi A5 Sportback
Progressiv, Quattro, S-Line, Navi, MoonRoof, BackUpCam, ParkingSensor
$30,750
127,000KM
2018 Audi A5
Coupe Progressiv, SOLD...SOLD...SOLD...AWD, S-Line, Navi, MoonRoof, BackUpCam
$29,950
102,000KM
2019 Audi A5
Coupe Komfort Quattro Sunroof Heated Seats CarPlay / Android
$37,998
29,580KM
CarHub North York Chrysler
Thornhill, ON
Buy From Home Options
2019 Audi A5
Coupe No Accident Carplay Moonroof Navigation Heated Seats
$36,995
27,087KM
Tabangi Motors
Mississauga, ON
2023 Audi A5
45 Technik quattro w/ S line Competition|LEDs|B&O
$71,890
4,085KM
The Humberview Group
North York, ON
2019 Audi A5 Sportback
Moonroof Heated Seats Carplay
$32,995
60,873KM
Tabangi Motors
Mississauga, ON
2019 Audi A5 Sportback
Progressiv Navigation Sunroof Carplay Heated Seats
$38,995
55,686KM
Tabangi Motors
Mississauga, ON
2019 Audi A5 Sportback
Progressiv Navigation Carplay Sunroof Red Interior
$37,995
62,724KM
Tabangi Motors
Mississauga, ON
2013 Audi A5
2.0T Premium
$29,987
46,395KM
Leading Edge Motor Cars Inc.
Orangeville, ON
Buy From Home Options
2016 Audi A5
Premium, SOLD...SOLD...SOLD... Coupe, S-line, NoAccident, AWD, MoonRoof, PushStart
$22,950
96,000KM
2018 Audi A5
KOMFORT A/CARPLAY AWD LEATHER PANO/ROOF CAMERA
$32,990
92,733KM
Nexcar Auto Sales & Leasing Inc.
North York, ON
Buy From Home Options
2018 Audi A5
Coupe Progressiv, AWD, BackUpCam, Navi, Sunroof, Sensor, Turbo
$33,888
62,000KM
2018 Audi A5 Sportback
Komfort, SOLD...SOLD...SOLD...BackUpCam, MoonRoof, NoAccident, ParkingSensor
$36,350
47,000KM
2021 Audi A5
Coupe Progressive Quattro Sunroof Navi Apple Car Play
$50,888
11,975KM
CarHub Caledon Chrysler
Bolton, ON
Buy From Home Options
2013 Audi A5
CERTIFIED LEATHER ROOF WE FINANCE ALL CREDIT
$19,495
159,010KM
5 Star Dealer Group
London, ON
Buy From Home Options
2018 Audi A5
Premium Plus S-Line Sportback quattro All Credit Approved! Apply Now ONLINE Quick and easy in just seconds! Get Approved NOW!
$35,999
119,510KM
Concord Automotive Solutions
Concord, ON
2011 Audi A5
2.0T CONVERTIBLE|LOW KM|87,000KM|WARRANTY AVAILABL
$23,888
87,800KM
Elite Luxury Motors Inc
Burlington, ON
2019 Audi A5
Komfort | Quattro | SPORTBACK | LIKE NEW
$37,995
34,230KM
Easthill Volkswagen
Walkerton, ON
Buy From Home Options
2011 Audi A5
Coupe 2.0T quattro Tiptronic
$CALL
197,599KM
That Car Place
London, ON
Buy From Home Options