New and Used Audi A5 for Sale in Kitchener, ON

Used 2019 Audi A5 45 Technik quattro w/ S line Black Pkg|B&O 3D|LEDs for sale in North York, ON

2019 Audi A5

45 Technik quattro w/ S line Black Pkg|B&O 3D|LEDs
$43,890
+ tax & lic
52,483KM
The Humberview Group

North York, ON

Used 2015 Audi A5 S-Line Prestige quattro * Navigation * Panoramic Roof * Power Leather Seats * Prestige Package * Blind Spot Monitoring * Back Up Camera * Heated Leath for sale in Cambridge, ON

2015 Audi A5

S-Line Prestige quattro * Navigation * Panoramic Roof * Power Leather Seats * Prestige Package * Blind Spot Monitoring * Back Up Camera * Heated Leath
$17,495
+ tax & lic
164,594KM
Eagle Auto Mall

Cambridge, ON

Used 2019 Audi A5 Progressiv 45 TFSI quattro PREMIUM PLUS S-LINE for sale in Concord, ON

2019 Audi A5

Progressiv 45 TFSI quattro PREMIUM PLUS S-LINE
$38,999
+ tax & lic
37,501KM
Grande National Leasing

Concord, ON

Used 2019 Audi A5 A5 Progressiv Sportback S-Line for sale in Mississauga, ON

2019 Audi A5

A5 Progressiv Sportback S-Line
$42,999
+ tax & lic
44,927KM
Car Squad Ltd.

Mississauga, ON

Used 2013 Audi A5 S-Line Premium Plus for sale in London, ON

2013 Audi A5

S-Line Premium Plus
$17,991
+ tax & lic
135,000KM
Downtown Motor Products

London, ON

Used 2019 Audi A5 Sportback Technik Quattro S-Line Active Safety Sunroof 360 Cam Nav for sale in Thornhill, ON

2019 Audi A5 Sportback

Technik Quattro S-Line Active Safety Sunroof 360 Cam Nav
$41,999
+ tax & lic
46,394KM
CarHub North York Chrysler

Thornhill, ON

Used 2018 Audi A5 Sportback Technik/360 CAM/NAV/ ADAPTIVE CRUISE/ B&O/1-OWNER for sale in Vaughan, ON

2018 Audi A5 Sportback

Technik/360 CAM/NAV/ ADAPTIVE CRUISE/ B&O/1-OWNER
$35,898
+ tax & lic
33,591KM
Northline Motors Inc.

Vaughan, ON

Used 2020 Audi A5 2.0T Technik 45 Technik quattro w/ S line Sport Pkg|LEDs|B&O 3D for sale in North York, ON

2020 Audi A5

2.0T Technik 45 Technik quattro w/ S line Sport Pkg|LEDs|B&O 3D
$48,890
+ tax & lic
55,961KM
The Humberview Group

North York, ON

Used 2020 Audi A5 2.0T Technik 45 Technik quattro w/ S line Sport Pkg|B&O 3D|LEDs for sale in North York, ON

2020 Audi A5

2.0T Technik 45 Technik quattro w/ S line Sport Pkg|B&O 3D|LEDs
$51,890
+ tax & lic
28,523KM
The Humberview Group

North York, ON

Used 2018 Audi A5 Progressiv S-Line w/ Apple CarPlay, Nav, Moonroof for sale in Toronto, ON

2018 Audi A5

Progressiv S-Line w/ Apple CarPlay, Nav, Moonroof
$34,590
+ tax & lic
67,276KM
Clutch

Toronto, ON

Used 2015 Audi A5 //S-LINE | TECHNIK | BANG OLUFSEN for sale in North York, ON

2015 Audi A5

//S-LINE | TECHNIK | BANG OLUFSEN
$33,985
+ tax & lic
97,201KM
Total Auto Sales

North York, ON

Used 2019 Audi A5 45 Progressiv quattro w/LEDs|Driver Assist Pkg|Nav for sale in North York, ON

2019 Audi A5

45 Progressiv quattro w/LEDs|Driver Assist Pkg|Nav
$40,890
+ tax & lic
45,190KM
The Humberview Group

North York, ON

Used 2019 Audi A5 45 Technik quattro w/ S line Black Pkg|B&O 3D|LEDs for sale in North York, ON

2019 Audi A5

45 Technik quattro w/ S line Black Pkg|B&O 3D|LEDs
$42,890
+ tax & lic
47,063KM
The Humberview Group

North York, ON

Used 2018 Audi A5 Sportback Progressiv, SOLD...SOLD...SOLD...S-Line, Navi, Moonroof, BackUpCam, ParkingDistControl, SatelliteRadio, KeylessGo for sale in Toronto, ON

2018 Audi A5 Sportback

Progressiv, SOLD...SOLD...SOLD...S-Line, Navi, Moonroof, BackUpCam, ParkingDistControl, SatelliteRadio, KeylessGo
$32,950
+ tax & lic
95,000KM
BELL AUTO INC.

Toronto, ON

Used 2018 Audi A5 Sportback Progressiv, Quattro, S-Line, Navi, MoonRoof, BackUpCam, ParkingSensor for sale in Toronto, ON

2018 Audi A5 Sportback

Progressiv, Quattro, S-Line, Navi, MoonRoof, BackUpCam, ParkingSensor
$30,750
+ tax & lic
127,000KM
BELL AUTO INC.

Toronto, ON

Used 2018 Audi A5 Coupe Progressiv, SOLD...SOLD...SOLD...AWD, S-Line, Navi, MoonRoof, BackUpCam for sale in Toronto, ON

2018 Audi A5

Coupe Progressiv, SOLD...SOLD...SOLD...AWD, S-Line, Navi, MoonRoof, BackUpCam
$29,950
+ tax & lic
102,000KM
BELL AUTO INC.

Toronto, ON

Used 2019 Audi A5 Coupe Komfort Quattro Sunroof Heated Seats CarPlay / Android for sale in Thornhill, ON

2019 Audi A5

Coupe Komfort Quattro Sunroof Heated Seats CarPlay / Android
$37,998
+ tax & lic
29,580KM
CarHub North York Chrysler

Thornhill, ON

Used 2019 Audi A5 Coupe No Accident Carplay Moonroof Navigation Heated Seats for sale in Mississauga, ON

2019 Audi A5

Coupe No Accident Carplay Moonroof Navigation Heated Seats
$36,995
+ tax & lic
27,087KM
Tabangi Motors

Mississauga, ON

Used 2023 Audi A5 45 Technik quattro w/ S line Competition|LEDs|B&O for sale in North York, ON

2023 Audi A5

45 Technik quattro w/ S line Competition|LEDs|B&O
$71,890
+ tax & lic
4,085KM
The Humberview Group

North York, ON

Used 2019 Audi A5 Sportback Moonroof Heated Seats Carplay for sale in Mississauga, ON

2019 Audi A5 Sportback

Moonroof Heated Seats Carplay
$32,995
+ tax & lic
60,873KM
Tabangi Motors

Mississauga, ON

Used 2019 Audi A5 Sportback Progressiv Navigation Sunroof Carplay Heated Seats for sale in Mississauga, ON

2019 Audi A5 Sportback

Progressiv Navigation Sunroof Carplay Heated Seats
$38,995
+ tax & lic
55,686KM
Tabangi Motors

Mississauga, ON

Used 2019 Audi A5 Sportback Progressiv Navigation Carplay Sunroof Red Interior for sale in Mississauga, ON

2019 Audi A5 Sportback

Progressiv Navigation Carplay Sunroof Red Interior
$37,995
+ tax & lic
62,724KM
Tabangi Motors

Mississauga, ON

Used 2013 Audi A5 2.0T Premium for sale in Orangeville, ON

2013 Audi A5

2.0T Premium
$29,987
+ tax & lic
46,395KM
Leading Edge Motor Cars Inc.

Orangeville, ON

Used 2016 Audi A5 Premium, SOLD...SOLD...SOLD... Coupe, S-line, NoAccident, AWD, MoonRoof, PushStart for sale in Toronto, ON

2016 Audi A5

Premium, SOLD...SOLD...SOLD... Coupe, S-line, NoAccident, AWD, MoonRoof, PushStart
$22,950
+ tax & lic
96,000KM
BELL AUTO INC.

Toronto, ON

Used 2018 Audi A5 KOMFORT A/CARPLAY AWD LEATHER PANO/ROOF CAMERA for sale in North York, ON

2018 Audi A5

KOMFORT A/CARPLAY AWD LEATHER PANO/ROOF CAMERA
$32,990
+ tax & lic
92,733KM
Nexcar Auto Sales & Leasing Inc.

North York, ON

Used 2018 Audi A5 Coupe Progressiv, AWD, BackUpCam, Navi, Sunroof, Sensor, Turbo for sale in Toronto, ON

2018 Audi A5

Coupe Progressiv, AWD, BackUpCam, Navi, Sunroof, Sensor, Turbo
$33,888
+ tax & lic
62,000KM
BELL AUTO INC.

Toronto, ON

Used 2018 Audi A5 Sportback Komfort, SOLD...SOLD...SOLD...BackUpCam, MoonRoof, NoAccident, ParkingSensor for sale in Toronto, ON

2018 Audi A5 Sportback

Komfort, SOLD...SOLD...SOLD...BackUpCam, MoonRoof, NoAccident, ParkingSensor
$36,350
+ tax & lic
47,000KM
BELL AUTO INC.

Toronto, ON

Used 2021 Audi A5 Coupe Progressive Quattro Sunroof Navi Apple Car Play for sale in Bolton, ON

2021 Audi A5

Coupe Progressive Quattro Sunroof Navi Apple Car Play
$50,888
+ tax & lic
11,975KM
CarHub Caledon Chrysler

Bolton, ON

Used 2013 Audi A5 CERTIFIED LEATHER ROOF WE FINANCE ALL CREDIT for sale in London, ON

2013 Audi A5

CERTIFIED LEATHER ROOF WE FINANCE ALL CREDIT
$19,495
+ tax & lic
159,010KM
5 Star Dealer Group

London, ON

Used 2018 Audi A5 Premium Plus S-Line Sportback quattro All Credit Approved! Apply Now ONLINE Quick and easy in just seconds! Get Approved NOW! for sale in Concord, ON

2018 Audi A5

Premium Plus S-Line Sportback quattro All Credit Approved! Apply Now ONLINE Quick and easy in just seconds! Get Approved NOW!
$35,999
+ tax & lic
119,510KM
Concord Automotive Solutions

Concord, ON

Used 2011 Audi A5 2.0T CONVERTIBLE|LOW KM|87,000KM|WARRANTY AVAILABL for sale in Burlington, ON

2011 Audi A5

2.0T CONVERTIBLE|LOW KM|87,000KM|WARRANTY AVAILABL
$23,888
+ tax & lic
87,800KM
Elite Luxury Motors Inc

Burlington, ON

Used 2019 Audi A5 Komfort | Quattro | SPORTBACK | LIKE NEW for sale in Walkerton, ON

2019 Audi A5

Komfort | Quattro | SPORTBACK | LIKE NEW
$37,995
+ tax & lic
34,230KM
Easthill Volkswagen

Walkerton, ON

Used 2011 Audi A5 Coupe 2.0T quattro Tiptronic for sale in London, ON

2011 Audi A5

Coupe 2.0T quattro Tiptronic
$CALL
+ tax & lic
197,599KM
That Car Place

London, ON

Used 2019 Audi A5 for sale in Concord, ON

2019 Audi A5

$CALL
+ tax & lic
24,900KM
Grande National Leasing

Concord, ON

