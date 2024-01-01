$12,499+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
ad: gallery_header
2010 Toyota Corolla
CE
2010 Toyota Corolla
CE
Location
LOBO Motors
6339 Egremont Dr, Komoka, ON N0L 1R0
519-666-0660
Certified
This vehicle is Safety Certified.
$12,499
+ taxes & licensing
Used
54,076KM
Good Condition
ad: gallery_incontent_1
VIN 2T1BU4EE0AC492996
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Black
- Interior Colour Gray
- Body Style Sedan
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Doors 4-door
- Mileage 54,076 KM
ad: gallery_incontent_1
ad: gallery_incontent_2
Vehicle Features
Mechanical
Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
Front Disc/Rear Drum Brakes
Safety
Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost
Brake Assist
Child Safety Locks
Rear Head Air Bag
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor
Power Options
Power Mirrors
Interior
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Driver Vanity Mirror
Media / Nav / Comm
AM/FM Radio
CD Player
MP3 Player
Auxiliary Audio Input
Seating
Cloth Seats
Pass-Through Rear Seat
Convenience
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Power Outlet
Exterior
Steel Wheels
Temporary spare tire
Additional Features
Wheel Covers
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
ad: gallery_incontent_3
More inventory From LOBO Motors
2011 Mercedes-Benz C-Class C 300 132,403 KM $4,999 + tax & lic
2013 GMC Sierra 1500 SLE 247,269 KM $13,499 + tax & lic
2018 Chevrolet Sonic LT 158,251 KM $10,499 + tax & lic
Email LOBO Motors
This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
LOBO Motors
6339 Egremont Dr, Komoka, ON N0L 1R0
Call Dealer
519-666-XXXX(click to show)
ad: gallery_mrec_1
ad: gallery_mrec_2
ad: gallery_vrec
$12,499
+ taxes & licensing
LOBO Motors
519-666-0660
2010 Toyota Corolla