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Used 2017 GMC Yukon SLE for sale in Komoka, ON

2017 GMC Yukon

184,360 KM

Details Features

$23,995

+ taxes & licensing
Make it Yours

2017 GMC Yukon

SLE

Watch This Vehicle
14517772

2017 GMC Yukon

SLE

Location

Cars in Lobo

6355 Egremont Drive, Komoka, ON N0L 1R0

519-666-2800

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Contact Seller

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$23,995

+ taxes & licensing

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Used
184,360KM

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Black
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Doors 4-door
  • Mileage 184,360 KM

Vehicle Features

Mechanical

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes

Safety

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Rear Window Defrost
Stability Control
Back-Up Camera
Tire Pressure Monitor
Rear Head Air Bag
Rear Parking Aid
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor

Exterior

Fog Lights
Heated Mirrors
Luggage Rack
Rain Sensing Wipers
Privacy Glass
Running Boards/Side Steps

Interior

Security System
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Tilt Steering Wheel
Power Door Locks
Leather Steering Wheel
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Remote Engine Start
Rear Bench Seat
WiFi Hotspot

Power Options

Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Passenger Seat

Media / Nav / Comm

AM/FM Radio
Premium Sound System
CD Player
Satellite Radio
Auxiliary Audio Input
HD Radio

Comfort

Climate Control

Convenience

Tow Hitch
Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers

Seating

Cloth Seats
Pass-Through Rear Seat
Power Driver Seat
3rd Row Seat
Driver Adjustable Lumbar
Passenger Adjustable Lumbar

Powertrain

Transmission w/Dual Shift Mode
Locking/Limited Slip Differential

Additional Features

Telematics
Navigation from Telematics
Transmission Overdrive Switch
Conventional Spare Tire
Bluetooth Connection

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

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6355 Egremont Drive, Komoka, ON N0L 1R0
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519-666-XXXX

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519-666-2800

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$23,995

+ taxes & licensing>

Cars in Lobo

519-666-2800

2017 GMC Yukon