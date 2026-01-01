$23,995+ taxes & licensing
Make it Yours
2017 GMC Yukon
SLE
2017 GMC Yukon
SLE
Location
Cars in Lobo
6355 Egremont Drive, Komoka, ON N0L 1R0
519-666-2800
Certified
This vehicle is Safety Certified.
$23,995
+ taxes & licensing
Actions
Used
184,360KM
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Black
- Interior Colour Black
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Doors 4-door
- Mileage 184,360 KM
Vehicle Features
Mechanical
Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes
Safety
Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Rear Window Defrost
Stability Control
Back-Up Camera
Tire Pressure Monitor
Rear Head Air Bag
Rear Parking Aid
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor
Exterior
Fog Lights
Heated Mirrors
Luggage Rack
Rain Sensing Wipers
Privacy Glass
Running Boards/Side Steps
Interior
Security System
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Tilt Steering Wheel
Power Door Locks
Leather Steering Wheel
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Remote Engine Start
Rear Bench Seat
WiFi Hotspot
Power Options
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Passenger Seat
Media / Nav / Comm
AM/FM Radio
Premium Sound System
CD Player
Satellite Radio
Auxiliary Audio Input
HD Radio
Comfort
Climate Control
Convenience
Tow Hitch
Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Seating
Cloth Seats
Pass-Through Rear Seat
Power Driver Seat
3rd Row Seat
Driver Adjustable Lumbar
Passenger Adjustable Lumbar
Powertrain
Transmission w/Dual Shift Mode
Locking/Limited Slip Differential
Additional Features
Telematics
Navigation from Telematics
Transmission Overdrive Switch
Conventional Spare Tire
Bluetooth Connection
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
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6355 Egremont Drive, Komoka, ON N0L 1R0
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519-666-XXXX(click to show)
$23,995
+ taxes & licensing>
Cars in Lobo
519-666-2800
2017 GMC Yukon