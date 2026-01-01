$9,995+ taxes & licensing
2018 RAM 1500
SPORT
2018 RAM 1500
SPORT
Location
Cars in Lobo
6355 Egremont Dr, Komoka, ON N0L 1R0
519-666-2800
Sold As Is
$9,995
+ taxes & licensing
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Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Black
- Interior Colour Black
- Body Style Pickup Truck
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Doors 4-door
- Passengers 5
- Mileage 336,828 KM
Vehicle Description
2018 DODGE RAM 1500!
As required by OMVIC AS-IS advertising regulations, all vehicles listed as “AS IS” must include the following statement:
"This vehicle is sold ‘as is’ with no guarantees or warranties. It may not be roadworthy, mechanically sound, or suitable for regular use, and could require repairs at the buyer’s expense. Registration for driving may not be possible in its current condition."
Please note that our AS IS vehicles have not been inspected for certification/safety. We strongly recommend having the vehicle checked by a certified local mechanic before purchase, or you are welcome to bring a mechanic with you to inspect the vehicle.
CARS IN LOBO LTD. – Your trusted pre-owned vehicle destination!
Located at 6355 Egremont Dr, Komoka, ON N0L 1R0 — just 7 km west of Hyde Park Rd. Heading west on Fanshawe Park Rd as it becomes Egremont Dr, you’ll find us at the traffic lights on the corner of Egremont Dr & Narin Rd in Middlesex county township of Lobo.
Serving London, Ontario/Middlesex County for over 10 years. A registered member of the UCDA (Used Car Dealers Association of Ontario) and fully licensed with OMVIC (Ontario Motor Vehicle Industry Council).
CARS IN LOBO LTD. (Buy - Sell - Trade - Finance) Office# 519 666 2800 TEXT# 519 630 6660
- /Quality, locally sourced pre-owned vehicles at a competitive price
- /Safety certification Inspection included at the Full Asking Price! (unless listed otherwise)
- /We take all trade ins at a competitive & fair value
- /We buy cars outright with no purchase necessary
- /CARFAX reports available on all cars
- /Extended warranty options available
- /Financing options available
- /We register & plate your vehicle for you (Licensing Extra)
- /No hidden fees. No pressure. Easy going team that is here to help.
Message us anytime or feel free to drop by! We are here to help make your next vehicle purchase simple and stress-free. -> OPEN 6 DAYS WEEK MONDAY - SATURDAY
Vehicle Features
Packages
Mechanical
Safety
Exterior
Power Options
Media / Nav / Comm
Interior
Seating
Convenience
Additional Features
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
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+ taxes & licensing>
519-666-2800