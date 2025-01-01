$19,900+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
2020 Ford Escape
SE AWD
2020 Ford Escape
SE AWD
Location
Belle River Auto Centre
456 Hwy 77, Leamington, ON N8H 3V6
519-728-1844
$19,900
+ taxes & licensing
Used
89,975KM
VIN 1FMCU9G61LUA01604
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Grey
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Mileage 89,975 KM
Vehicle Description
Fuel efficient
AWD
AWD
Vehicle Features
Power Options
Power Windows
Interior
Cruise Control
HEATED FRONT SEATS
Safety
Child Safety Locks
Convenience
Telescopic Steering Wheel
Additional Features
Driver Side Airbag
Anti-lock Brakes / ABS
Passenger Front Airbag Off/On
Lumbar Seat Adjustment
Alloy / Aluminum Wheels
$19,900
+ taxes & licensing
Belle River Auto Centre
519-728-1844
2020 Ford Escape