<div>Fuel efficient</div><br /><div>AWD</div>

2020 Ford Escape

89,975 KM

$19,900

+ tax & licensing
2020 Ford Escape

SE AWD

12153912

2020 Ford Escape

SE AWD

Belle River Auto Centre

456 Hwy 77, Leamington, ON N8H 3V6

519-728-1844

$19,900

+ taxes & licensing

Used
89,975KM
VIN 1FMCU9G61LUA01604

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Grey
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Mileage 89,975 KM

Vehicle Description

Fuel efficient
AWD

Vehicle Features

Power Options

Power Windows

Interior

Cruise Control
HEATED FRONT SEATS

Safety

Child Safety Locks

Convenience

Telescopic Steering Wheel

Additional Features

Driver Side Airbag
Anti-lock Brakes / ABS
Passenger Front Airbag Off/On
Lumbar Seat Adjustment
Alloy / Aluminum Wheels

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Belle River Auto Centre

Belle River Auto Centre

456 Hwy 77, Leamington, ON N8H 3V6
$19,900

+ taxes & licensing

Belle River Auto Centre

519-728-1844

2020 Ford Escape