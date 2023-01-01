Menu
2016 BMW X3

125,829 KM

$24,999

Hudson's Listowel Kia

519-291-1730

2016 BMW X3

2016 BMW X3

xDrive28d Diesel | Leather Seats

2016 BMW X3

xDrive28d Diesel | Leather Seats

Hudson's Listowel Kia

890 Wallace Ave N, Listowel, ON N4W 1M4

519-291-1730

$24,999

+ taxes & licensing

125,829KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
  • Listing ID: 9489562
  • Stock #: K23108A
  • VIN: 5UXWY3C56G0N87857

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Grey
  • Interior Colour Brown
  • Fuel Type Diesel
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Stock # K23108A
  • Mileage 125,829 KM

Vehicle Description

This BMW X3 features 2.0L Diesel engine, 8 Speed Automatic Transmission, AWD, Grey Exterior, Brown Interior, Leather Power Multi-Adjustable Front & Passenger Seats , Keyless Entry, Power Windows/ Locks, Air Conditioning w/ Dual Climate Controls, AM/FM Radio, Cruise Control, Leather Tilt/Telescoping Steering Wheel w/ Mounted Controls, Fog Lights, Alloy Wheels



The Larry Hudson Group is a family run automotive organization that has enjoyed growth for over 38 years of business. We have a great selection of new inventory and what we feel are the best reconditioned used cars in Ontario. Hudsons NEED your trade. We
can offer you top market value for your current vehicle. Please come and partake in a great buying experience with the Larry Hudson Group in Listowel. FREE CarFax report available with every used vehicle! --

Vehicle Features

Traction Control
ABS Brakes
Power Windows
Air Conditioning
Tachometer
Power Steering
CD Player
AWD
8 speed automatic

