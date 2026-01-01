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<p><em>This vehicle has a ministry safety.</em><strong> One Owner! </strong><span style=color:rgb( 0 , 0 , 0 )>This Kia Sorento features a 2.4L 4-Cylinder Engine, 6-Speed Automatic Transmission, Drive Mode Select, Graphite Exterior, Black Cloth (YES Essentials®) Interior, Heated Front Seats, Keyless Entry, Smart Key, Rear Parking Sonar, Hill-Assist Control, Vehicle Stability Management, Electronic Stability Control, Steering Wheel Mounted Audio Controls and Cruise Control, AM/FM/MP3/SiriusXM Satellite Radio, Bluetooth® Hands-Free Connectivity, 6-Speakers, AUX & USB Input Ports, USB Charger, Power Outlets, Air Conditioning, Chrome Door Handles, Roof Rails, Power Adjustable / Heated Sideview Mirrors with Signal Repeaters, Black Radiator Grille, Projection Headlights, Front Fog Lights, 17" Alloy Wheels.</span></p><p><em>The Larry Hudson Group is a family run automotive organization that has enjoyed growth for over 42 years of business. We have a great selection of new inventory and what we feel are the best reconditioned used cars in Ontario. Hudsons NEED your trade. We can offer you top market value for your current vehicle. Please come and partake in a great buying experience with the Larry Hudson Group in Listowel. FREE CarFax report available with every used vehicle!</em></p>

2016 Kia Sorento

123,955 KM

Details Description Features

$12,999

+ taxes & licensing
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Buy From Home Available! Tap to View Options

2016 Kia Sorento

FWD 4DR 2.4L LX

Watch This Vehicle
14293643

2016 Kia Sorento

FWD 4DR 2.4L LX

Location

Hudson's Listowel Kia

890 Wallace Ave N, Listowel, ON N4W 1M4

519-291-1730

Contact Seller

$12,999

+ taxes & licensing

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Used
123,955KM
Other / Unsure Condition
VIN 5XYPG4A36GG053574

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Gray
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Stock # K26207A
  • Mileage 123,955 KM

Vehicle Description

This vehicle has a ministry safety. One Owner! This Kia Sorento features a 2.4L 4-Cylinder Engine, 6-Speed Automatic Transmission, Drive Mode Select, Graphite Exterior, Black Cloth (YES Essentials®) Interior, Heated Front Seats, Keyless Entry, Smart Key, Rear Parking Sonar, Hill-Assist Control, Vehicle Stability Management, Electronic Stability Control, Steering Wheel Mounted Audio Controls and Cruise Control, AM/FM/MP3/SiriusXM Satellite Radio, Bluetooth® Hands-Free Connectivity, 6-Speakers, AUX & USB Input Ports, USB Charger, Power Outlets, Air Conditioning, Chrome Door Handles, Roof Rails, Power Adjustable / Heated Sideview Mirrors with Signal Repeaters, Black Radiator Grille, Projection Headlights, Front Fog Lights, 17" Alloy Wheels.

The Larry Hudson Group is a family run automotive organization that has enjoyed growth for over 42 years of business. We have a great selection of new inventory and what we feel are the best reconditioned used cars in Ontario. Hudsons NEED your trade. We can offer you top market value for your current vehicle. Please come and partake in a great buying experience with the Larry Hudson Group in Listowel. FREE CarFax report available with every used vehicle!

Vehicle Features

Additional Features

Automatic
FWD
Alloy Wheels;Keyless Entry
Air Conditioning;Bluetooth Connection;Cruise Control;Heated Seats;Power Windows;Satellite Radio
Brake Assist;Parking Sensors

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

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Hudson's Listowel Kia

Hudson's Listowel Kia

890 Wallace Ave N, Listowel, ON N4W 1M4
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519-291-XXXX

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519-291-1730

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$12,999

+ taxes & licensing>

Hudson's Listowel Kia

519-291-1730

2016 Kia Sorento