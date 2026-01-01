$12,999+ taxes & licensing
2016 Kia Sorento
FWD 4DR 2.4L LX
2016 Kia Sorento
FWD 4DR 2.4L LX
Location
Hudson's Listowel Kia
890 Wallace Ave N, Listowel, ON N4W 1M4
519-291-1730
$12,999
+ taxes & licensing
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Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Gray
- Interior Colour Black
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Stock # K26207A
- Mileage 123,955 KM
Vehicle Description
This vehicle has a ministry safety. One Owner! This Kia Sorento features a 2.4L 4-Cylinder Engine, 6-Speed Automatic Transmission, Drive Mode Select, Graphite Exterior, Black Cloth (YES Essentials®) Interior, Heated Front Seats, Keyless Entry, Smart Key, Rear Parking Sonar, Hill-Assist Control, Vehicle Stability Management, Electronic Stability Control, Steering Wheel Mounted Audio Controls and Cruise Control, AM/FM/MP3/SiriusXM Satellite Radio, Bluetooth® Hands-Free Connectivity, 6-Speakers, AUX & USB Input Ports, USB Charger, Power Outlets, Air Conditioning, Chrome Door Handles, Roof Rails, Power Adjustable / Heated Sideview Mirrors with Signal Repeaters, Black Radiator Grille, Projection Headlights, Front Fog Lights, 17" Alloy Wheels.
The Larry Hudson Group is a family run automotive organization that has enjoyed growth for over 42 years of business. We have a great selection of new inventory and what we feel are the best reconditioned used cars in Ontario. Hudsons NEED your trade. We can offer you top market value for your current vehicle. Please come and partake in a great buying experience with the Larry Hudson Group in Listowel. FREE CarFax report available with every used vehicle!
Vehicle Features
Additional Features
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+ taxes & licensing>
519-291-1730