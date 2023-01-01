Menu
2017 Buick Encore

57,917 KM

Details Description Features

$22,995

+ tax & licensing
Larry Hudson Chevrolet Buick GMC

519-291-3791

Sport Touring AWD | Navigation | Sunroof

Location

1000 Wallace Ave North, Listowel, ON N4W 1M5

Certification icon

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

57,917KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
  • Listing ID: 9575773
  • Stock #: 23-458A
  • VIN: KL4CJ2SM5HB106038

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Silver
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Mileage 57,917 KM

Vehicle Description

This Encore Sport includes 1.4L 4 Cylinder Turbocharged Engine, 6-Speed Auto Transmission, All Wheel Drive, Quicksilver Metallic Exterior, Ebony Interior, Navigation, Express Open Sunroof, Cloth & Leatherette Trim Deluxe Front Bucket Seats, 6-way Driver Seat Adjust, Remote Vehicle Start, Power Windows/Locks, Rear Vision Camera, AM/FM MP3 Radio, Buick Infotainment System w/ Navigation, 6 Speaker System, Leather Wrapped Steering Wheel, Cruise Control, Auto Dual Zone Climate Control, Power Heated Rear View Mirrors w/ Turn Signal Indicators, Tire Pressure Monitor, Sport Rear Spoiler, 18" Aluminum Wheels, Onstar and SiriusXM Satellite Radio Services Available.



-- The Larry Hudson Group is a family run automotive organization that has enjoyed growth for over 38 years of business. We have a great selection of new inventory and what we feel are the best reconditioned used cars in Ontario. Hudsons NEED your trade. We can offer you top market value for your current vehicle. Please come and partake in a great buying experience with the Larry Hudson Group in Listowel. FREE CarFax report available with
every used vehicle! --

Vehicle Features

Traction Control
ABS Brakes
Power Windows
Air Conditioning
Tachometer
Compass
Power Steering
AWD
6 Speed Automatic

