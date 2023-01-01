2017 Buick Encore

Certified This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$22,995 + taxes & licensing 5 7 , 9 1 7 K M Used Other / Unsure Condition Get Financing

Get Financing Calculate Payments

Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes

Listing ID: 9575773

9575773 Stock #: 23-458A

23-458A VIN: KL4CJ2SM5HB106038

Vehicle Details Exterior Colour Silver

Interior Colour Black

Drive Type All Wheel Drive

Transmission Automatic

Engine 4-cylinder

Doors 4-door

Stock # 23-458A

Mileage 57,917 KM

Vehicle Features Safety Traction Control ABS Brakes Power Options Power Windows Interior Air Conditioning Tachometer Compass Mechanical Power Steering Additional Features AWD 6 Speed Automatic

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.