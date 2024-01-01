2018 Chrysler Pacifica

Menu
This Chrysler Pacifica Features a 3.6L Pentastar 6-Cylinder Engine, 9-Speed Automatic Transmission, Velvet Red Pearl Exterior, Black Leather Interior, Manual w/ Tilt Front Head Restraints & Manual Adjustable Rear Head Restraints, Heated/Ventilated Front Seats, Engine Automatic Stop-Start Feature, ParkSense Rear Parking Sensors, 8.4 Touchscreen, Driver Information Centre, Disassociated Touchscreen Display, Hands-Free Communication w/ Bluetooth, 12V DC Power Outlets, Garage Door Transmitter, Compass, Manual Tilt/Telescoping Steering Column, Heated/Leather Wrapped Steering Wheel, Cruise Control w/ Steering Wheel Controls, Electric Power-Assist Steering, Fixed Rear Window w/ Fixed Interval Wiper, Heated Wiper Park & Defroster, Deep Tinted Glass, Power Sliding Rear Doors, Power Heated Side Mirrors w/ Manual Folding, Black Grille w/ Chrome Surround, Perimeter/Approach Lights, Auto On/Off Projector Beam Halogen Daytime Running Headlamps w/ Delay-Off, Front Fog Lamps, Single Stainless Steel Exhaust, Touring Suspension, Transmission w/ Oil Cooler, Engine Oil Cooler, Block Heater, Tire Specific Low Tire Pressure Warning, Accident Reported on 10/2019 Deer hit, damage totaling $11,251. All work professionally repaired.

Location

Hudson's Listowel Kia

890 Wallace Ave N, Listowel, ON N4W 1M4

519-291-1730

VIN 2C4RC1EG0JR203844

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Red
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Minivan / Van
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Mileage 104,365 KM

Vehicle Description

This Chrysler Pacifica Features a 3.6L Pentastar 6-Cylinder Engine, 9-Speed Automatic Transmission, Velvet Red Pearl Exterior, Black Leather Interior, Manual w/ Tilt Front Head Restraints & Manual Adjustable Rear Head Restraints, Heated/Ventilated Front Seats, Engine Automatic Stop-Start Feature, ParkSense Rear Parking Sensors, 8.4" Touchscreen, Driver Information Centre, Disassociated Touchscreen Display, Hands-Free Communication w/ Bluetooth, 12V DC Power Outlets, Garage Door Transmitter, Compass, Manual Tilt/Telescoping Steering Column, Heated/Leather Wrapped Steering Wheel, Cruise Control w/ Steering Wheel Controls, Electric Power-Assist Steering, Fixed Rear Window w/ Fixed Interval Wiper, Heated Wiper Park & Defroster, Deep Tinted Glass, Power Sliding Rear Doors, Power Heated Side Mirrors w/ Manual Folding, Black Grille w/ Chrome Surround, Perimeter/Approach Lights, Auto On/Off Projector Beam Halogen Daytime Running Headlamps w/ Delay-Off, Front Fog Lamps, Single Stainless Steel Exhaust, Touring Suspension, Transmission w/ Oil Cooler, Engine Oil Cooler, Block Heater, Tire Specific Low Tire Pressure Warning, Accident Reported on 10/2019 Deer hit, damage totaling $11,251. All work professionally repaired.



-- The Larry Hudson Group is a family run automotive organization that has enjoyed growth for over 40 years of business. We have a great selection of new inventory and what we feel are the best reconditioned used cars in Ontario. Hudsons NEED your trade. We can offer you top market value for your current vehicle. Please come and partake in a great buying experience with the Larry Hudson Group in Listowel. FREE CarFax report available with every used vehicle! --

Vehicle Features

Safety

Traction Control
ABS Brakes

Power Options

Power Windows

Media / Nav / Comm

Air Conditioning

Mechanical

Power Steering
Front Wheel Drive

Interior

Tachometer
Compass

Additional Features

9 Speed Automatic

2018 Chrysler Pacifica