$25,995+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
Buy From Home Available! Tap to View Options
ad: gallery_header
2021 Buick Encore
GX Preferred | AWD | Power Liftgate
2021 Buick Encore
GX Preferred | AWD | Power Liftgate
Location
Larry Hudson Chevrolet Buick GMC
1000 Wallace Ave North, Listowel, ON N4W 1M5
519-291-3791
Certified
This vehicle is Safety Certified.
$25,995
+ taxes & licensing
32,857KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
ad: gallery_incontent_1
VIN KL4MMCSL0MB135675
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Grey
- Interior Colour Black
- Drive Type All Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 3-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Stock # 23-1416A
- Mileage 32,857 KM
ad: gallery_incontent_1
Vehicle Description
One Owner! This Buick Encore GX Features a ECOTEC 1.3L Turbo 3-Cylinder Engine, 9-Speed Automatic Transmission, Drive Mode Select, Satin Steel Grey Metallic Exterior, Ebony Black Cloth Interior, Heated Front Seats, Front Bucket Seats, Driver 8-Way Power Seat Adjuster, 2-Way Power Driver Lumbar Control Seat Adjuster, Passenger 4-Way Manual Seat Adjuster, Front Passenger Flat Folding Seatback, 2-Way Adjustable Head Restraints, Rear 60/40 Split-Bench Folding Seat, Stop/Start Engine Control, Keyless Open, Keyless Start, Remote Vehicle Starter System, Rear Vision Camera, Buick Driver Confidence, Automatic Emergency Braking, Front Pedestrian Braking, Forward Collision Alert, Following Distance Indicator, Lane Keep Assist w/ Lane Departure Warning, Intellibeam, Power Windows/Door Locks, 4.2" Multi Colour Display Driver Information Center, Buick Infotainment System w/ 8" Multi-Touch Display, AM/FM Stereo, Bluetooth Streaming Audio, Wireless Apple Carplay/Wireless Android Auto, 6-Speaker Audio System, USB Ports, Tilt/Telescopic Steering Column, Electric Power Steering, Leather Wrapped Steering Wheel, Cruise Control, Steering Wheel Audio Controls, Teen Driver Settings, Semi-Automatic w/ Electronic Controls Air Conditioning, Deep Tinted Glass, Power Hands Free Liftgate, Cold Weather Comfort Package, Heated Outside Power Adjustable Manual Folding Mirrors, Front Fog Lamps, Halogen Headlamps, LED Daytime Running Lamps, Automatic Headlamp Control, Intellibeam Headlamps, Trailering Equipment, Engine Coolant, Tire Pressure Monitor System, Tire Pressure Display, 18" Bright Silver Painted Aluminum Wheels, OnStar Services Available, OnStar 4G LTE Wi-Fi Hotspot Capable, SiriusXM Satellite Radio Services Available.
-- The Larry Hudson Group is a family run automotive organization that has enjoyed growth for over 40 years of business. We have a great selection of new inventory and what we feel are the best reconditioned used cars in Ontario. Hudsons NEED your trade. We can offer you top market value for your current vehicle. Please come and partake in a great buying experience with the Larry Hudson Group in Listowel. FREE CarFax report available with every used vehicle! --
-- The Larry Hudson Group is a family run automotive organization that has enjoyed growth for over 40 years of business. We have a great selection of new inventory and what we feel are the best reconditioned used cars in Ontario. Hudsons NEED your trade. We can offer you top market value for your current vehicle. Please come and partake in a great buying experience with the Larry Hudson Group in Listowel. FREE CarFax report available with every used vehicle! --
ad: gallery_incontent_2
Vehicle Features
Safety
Traction Control
ABS Brakes
Power Options
Power Windows
Interior
Air Conditioning
Tachometer
Compass
Mechanical
Power Steering
Additional Features
AWD
9 Speed Automatic
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
ad: gallery_incontent_3
More inventory From Larry Hudson Chevrolet Buick GMC
2023 Buick Encore GX Preferred | FWD 48,860 KM $26,995 + tax & lic
2018 Subaru Outback 3.6R Premier EyeSight Package 3.6R | Premier | Leather | Nav | Sunroof | 18" Wheels 76,995 KM $26,995 + tax & lic
2020 Chevrolet Equinox Premier | AWD | Leather 100,292 KM $25,495 + tax & lic
Buy From Home Available
Remote Buying Options
* Remote buying options subject to local restrictions due to COVID-19. Please contact dealer for availability.
Email Larry Hudson Chevrolet Buick GMC
This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
Larry Hudson Chevrolet Buick GMC
1000 Wallace Ave North, Listowel, ON N4W 1M5
Member UCDA Member
UCDA dealers adhere to a strict code of ethics.
Call Dealer
519-291-XXXX(click to show)
Quick Links
ad: gallery_mrec_1
ad: gallery_mrec_2
ad: gallery_vrec
$25,995
+ taxes & licensing
Larry Hudson Chevrolet Buick GMC
519-291-3791
2021 Buick Encore