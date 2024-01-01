$35,995+ tax & licensing
2021 Buick Envision
Avenir | AWD | Nav | Sunroof | 20" Wheels
Location
Larry Hudson Chevrolet Buick GMC
1000 Wallace Ave North, Listowel, ON N4W 1M5
519-291-3791
Certified
This vehicle is Safety Certified.
21,987KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
VIN LRBFZSR41MD127290
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Grey
- Interior Colour Beige
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Drive Type All Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Mileage 21,987 KM
Vehicle Description
One Owner! This Buick Envision Avenir Features a 2.0L 4-Cylinder Engine, 9-Speed Automatic Transmission, Satin Steel Gray Metallic Exterior, Whisper Beige w/ Ebony Accent Leather Interior, Panoramic Moonroof, Front Bucket Seats, Ventilated Front Seats, Heated Front Seats, Heated Rear Seats, Remote Vehicle Start, Keyless Start, Keyless Open, HD Surround Vision, Enhanced Automatic Parking Assist, Head-Up Display, Safety Alert Seat, Buick Driver Confidence, Following Distance Indicator, Lane Keep Assist w/ Lane Departure Warning, Lane Change Alert w/ Side Blind Zone Alert, Automatic Emergency Braking, Front Pedestrian Braking, Forward Collision Alert, Rear Cross Traffic Alert, Universal Home Remote, Power Windows/Door Locks, Buick Infotainment System w/ Navigation, 10" Touch Display, HD Radio, Voice Recognition Bluetooth Audio Streaming, Wireless Apple Carplay/Wireless Android Auto, Bose Premium 9-Speaker Audio System, Wireless Charging, USB Ports, Power Outlets, Heated Steering Wheel, Adaptive Cruise Control, LED Daytime Running Lamps, Engine Block Heater, Tire Pressure Monitor System, 20" Aluminum w/ Avenir Pearl Nickel Finish Wheels, OnStar Services Available, OnStar 4G LTE Wi-Fi Hotspot Capable, SiriusXM Satellite Radio Services Available.
-- The Larry Hudson Group is a family run automotive organization that has enjoyed growth for over 40 years of business. We have a great selection of new inventory and what we feel are the best reconditioned used cars in Ontario. Hudsons NEED your trade. We can offer you top market value for your current vehicle. Please come and partake in a great buying experience with the Larry Hudson Group in Listowel. FREE CarFax report available with every used vehicle! --
Vehicle Features
Safety
Traction Control
ABS Brakes
Power Options
Power Windows
Interior
Air Conditioning
Tachometer
Compass
Navigation System
Mechanical
Power Steering
Additional Features
AWD
9 Speed Automatic
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
2021 Buick Envision