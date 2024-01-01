Menu
Account
Sign In
One Owner! This Chevrolet Equinox 1.5L Turbo Engine, 6-Speed Automatic Transmission, Sterling Grey Metallic Exterior, Jet Black Leather Interior, Driver Alert Safety Seat, 8-Way Power Driver Seat With Power Lumbar, Heated Front Seating, Heated Outboard Second Row Seating, Remote Vehicle Start, HD Surround Vision Camera, Lane Change Alert With Side Blind Zone and Rear Cross Traffic Alert, Rear Cross Traffic Alert, Heated Wrapped Steering Wheel, Adaptive Cruise Control With Camera, Chevrolet Infotainment System With 8 Colour Touch Screen, Wireless Charging, 110V AC Power Outlet, Teen Driver, Automatic Climate Control, Deep Tint Rear Glass, Front Fog Lamps, LED Headlamps, Hands-Free Power Liftgate, Tire Pressure Monitor, 18 Aluminum Wheels, OnStar Services Available, OnStar 4G LTE Wi-Fi Hotspot Capable, SiriusXM Satellite Radio Services Available. <br> <br><i>-- The Larry Hudson Group is a family run automotive organization that has enjoyed growth for over 40 years of business. We have a great selection of new inventory and what we feel are the best reconditioned used cars in Ontario. Hudsons NEED your trade. We can offer you top market value for your current vehicle. Please come and partake in a great buying experience with the Larry Hudson Group in Listowel. FREE CarFax report available with every used vehicle! --</i>

2023 Chevrolet Equinox

19,015 KM

Details Description Features

$34,995

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
Buy From Home Available! Tap to View Options

2023 Chevrolet Equinox

One Owner | Premier | AWD | Leather | 18" Wheels

Watch This Vehicle

2023 Chevrolet Equinox

One Owner | Premier | AWD | Leather | 18" Wheels

Location

Larry Hudson Chevrolet Buick GMC

1000 Wallace Ave North, Listowel, ON N4W 1M5

519-291-3791

Contact Seller

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$34,995

+ taxes & licensing

Actions
Get Financing Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes
Used
19,015KM
Other / Unsure Condition
VIN 3GNAXXEG1PL228740

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Grey
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Mileage 19,015 KM

Vehicle Description

One Owner! This Chevrolet Equinox 1.5L Turbo Engine, 6-Speed Automatic Transmission, Sterling Grey Metallic Exterior, Jet Black Leather Interior, Driver Alert Safety Seat, 8-Way Power Driver Seat With Power Lumbar, Heated Front Seating, Heated Outboard Second Row Seating, Remote Vehicle Start, HD Surround Vision Camera, Lane Change Alert With Side Blind Zone and Rear Cross Traffic Alert, Rear Cross Traffic Alert, Heated Wrapped Steering Wheel, Adaptive Cruise Control With Camera, Chevrolet Infotainment System With 8" Colour Touch Screen, Wireless Charging, 110V AC Power Outlet, Teen Driver, Automatic Climate Control, Deep Tint Rear Glass, Front Fog Lamps, LED Headlamps, Hands-Free Power Liftgate, Tire Pressure Monitor, 18" Aluminum Wheels, OnStar Services Available, OnStar 4G LTE Wi-Fi Hotspot Capable, SiriusXM Satellite Radio Services Available.









-- The Larry Hudson Group is a family run automotive organization that has enjoyed growth for over 40 years of business. We have a great selection of new inventory and what we feel are the best reconditioned used cars in Ontario. Hudsons NEED your trade. We can offer you top market value for your current vehicle. Please come and partake in a great buying experience with the Larry Hudson Group in Listowel. FREE CarFax report available with every used vehicle! --

Vehicle Features

Safety

Traction Control
ABS Brakes

Power Options

Power Windows

Interior

Air Conditioning
Tachometer
Compass

Mechanical

Power Steering

Additional Features

AWD
6 Speed Automatic

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

More inventory From Larry Hudson Chevrolet Buick GMC

Used 2023 Chevrolet Equinox One Owner | Premier | AWD | Leather | 18
2023 Chevrolet Equinox One Owner | Premier | AWD | Leather | 18" Wheels 19,015 KM $34,995 + tax & lic
Used 2024 Buick Enclave Essence One Owner | AWD | Leather | Navigation | Moonroof | 20
2024 Buick Enclave Essence One Owner | AWD | Leather | Navigation | Moonroof | 20" Wheels 14,269 KM $54,995 + tax & lic
Used 2019 Volvo V90 T6 R-Design One Owner | AWD | Navigation | Sunroof | 20
2019 Volvo V90 T6 R-Design One Owner | AWD | Navigation | Sunroof | 20" Wheels 87,678 KM $35,995 + tax & lic

Buy From Home Available

Remote Buying Options
E-Sign Documents
Local Delivery

* Please contact dealer for further details. Test drives may be dependent on distance from the dealership.

Email Larry Hudson Chevrolet Buick GMC

This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
Larry Hudson Chevrolet Buick GMC

Larry Hudson Chevrolet Buick GMC

1000 Wallace Ave North, Listowel, ON N4W 1M5
Member UCDA Member

UCDA dealers adhere to a strict code of ethics.

Call Dealer

519-291-XXXX

(click to show)

519-291-3791

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory
$34,995

+ taxes & licensing

Larry Hudson Chevrolet Buick GMC

519-291-3791

Contact Seller
2023 Chevrolet Equinox