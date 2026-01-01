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1994 Dodge Caravan
BASE
1994 Dodge Caravan
BASE
Location
Tiger Auto Sales Ltd.
2275 Dundas St. East, Unit A, London, ON N5V 1R4
519-659-7111
Certified
This vehicle is Safety Certified.
$CALL
+ taxes & licensing
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Used
199,508KM
VIN 2B4GH2537RR745852
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Green
- Interior Colour Beige
- Body Style Minivan / Van
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Transmission Automatic
- Doors 3-door
- Passengers 7
- Mileage 199,508 KM
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
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Tiger Auto Sales Ltd.
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2275 Dundas St. East, Unit A, London, ON N5V 1R4
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Tiger Auto Sales Ltd.
519-659-7111
1994 Dodge Caravan