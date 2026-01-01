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Used 1994 Dodge Caravan BASE for sale in London, ON

1994 Dodge Caravan

199,508 KM

Details

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+ taxes & licensing
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1994 Dodge Caravan

BASE

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14404165

1994 Dodge Caravan

BASE

Location

Tiger Auto Sales Ltd.

2275 Dundas St. East, Unit A, London, ON N5V 1R4

519-659-7111

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This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$CALL

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Used
199,508KM
VIN 2B4GH2537RR745852

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Green
  • Interior Colour Beige
  • Body Style Minivan / Van
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Doors 3-door
  • Passengers 7
  • Mileage 199,508 KM

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

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Tiger Auto Sales Ltd.

Tiger Auto Sales Ltd.

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2275 Dundas St. East, Unit A, London, ON N5V 1R4
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519-659-7111

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Tiger Auto Sales Ltd.

519-659-7111

1994 Dodge Caravan