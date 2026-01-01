Menu
Account
Sign In
Used 2015 Ford C-MAX SEL for sale in London, ON

2015 Ford C-MAX

211,791 KM

Details Features

$CALL

+ taxes & licensing
Make it Yours
Buy From Home Available! Tap to View Options

2015 Ford C-MAX

SEL

Watch This Vehicle
14404168.821811964?w=640&h=480&q=75&oid=22854

2015 Ford C-MAX

SEL

Location

Tiger Auto Sales Ltd.

2275 Dundas St. East, Unit A, London, ON N5V 1R4

519-659-7111

  1. 1783561545098
  2. 1783561545553
  3. 1783561545967
  4. 1783561546385
  5. 1783561546778
  6. 1783561547192
  7. 1783561547621
  8. 1783561548034
  9. 1783561548461
  10. 1783561548893
  11. 1783561549325
  12. 1783561549777
  13. 1783561550254
  14. 1783561550684
  15. 1783561551131
  16. 1783561551611
  17. 1783561552046
  18. 1783561552476
  19. 1783561552912
  20. 1783561553342
  21. 1783561553792
Contact Seller

Sold As Is

This vehicle is being sold "as is", unfit, not e-tested and is not represented as being in a road worthy condition, mechanically sound or maintained at any guaranteed level of quality. The vehicle may not be fit for use as a means of transportation and may require substantial repairs at the purchaser's expense. It may not be possible to register the vehicle to be driven in its current condition.

$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

Actions
Calculate Payments
Used
211,791KM
VIN 1FADP5CU8FL102510

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Black
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Sedan
  • Fuel Type Hybrid
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Variable / CVT
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 5
  • Stock # 1151A
  • Mileage 211,791 KM

Vehicle Features

Mechanical

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes
Brake Actuated Limited Slip Differential

Safety

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Rear Window Defrost
Brake Assist
Stability Control
Child Safety Locks
Rear Head Air Bag
Rear Parking Aid
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor

Exterior

Fog Lights
Heated Mirrors
Rear Spoiler
Aluminum Wheels
Automatic Headlights
Rain Sensing Wipers

Interior

Security System
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks
Trip Computer
Leather Steering Wheel
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Driver Vanity Mirror
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Remote Trunk Release
Universal Garage Door Opener
Rear Bench Seat
Auto-Dimming Rearview Mirror
Keyless Start
Cargo shade

Power Options

Power Mirrors
Power Windows

Media / Nav / Comm

AM/FM Radio
Satellite Radio
Auxiliary Audio Input

Seating

Leather Seats
Pass-Through Rear Seat
Power Driver Seat
Driver Adjustable Lumbar
Heated Front Seat(s)

Comfort

Climate Control

Convenience

Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Driver Illuminated Vanity Mirror
Passenger Illuminated Visor Mirror

Additional Features

Integrated Turn Signal Mirrors
Knee Air Bag
Bluetooth Connection

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

More inventory From Tiger Auto Sales Ltd.

Used 2015 GMC Canyon SLE, 4X4, WELL MAINTAINED, 4 CYLINDER, CERTIFIED for sale in London, ON
2015 GMC Canyon SLE, 4X4, WELL MAINTAINED, 4 CYLINDER, CERTIFIED 263,470 KM $12,495 + tax & lic
Used 2010 Ford Escape AS IS, XLT, RUNS AND DRIVES WELL, RUSTY for sale in London, ON
2010 Ford Escape AS IS, XLT, RUNS AND DRIVES WELL, RUSTY 116,084 KM $1,995 + tax & lic
Used 2010 Nissan Altima 2.5 SL, SEDAN, AUTO, LEATHER, ONLY 86KMS, CERT for sale in London, ON
2010 Nissan Altima 2.5 SL, SEDAN, AUTO, LEATHER, ONLY 86KMS, CERT 86,040 KM $6,995 + tax & lic

Buy From Home Available

Remote Buying Options
E-Sign Documents
Local Delivery
Local Test Drive Delivery

* Please contact dealer for further details. Test drives may be dependent on distance from the dealership.

Email Tiger Auto Sales Ltd.

This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
Tiger Auto Sales Ltd.

Tiger Auto Sales Ltd.

Primary

2275 Dundas St. East, Unit A, London, ON N5V 1R4
Member UCDA Member

UCDA dealers adhere to a strict code of ethics.

Call Dealer

519-659-XXXX

(click to show)

519-659-7111

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory
$CALL

+ taxes & licensing>

Tiger Auto Sales Ltd.

519-659-7111

2015 Ford C-MAX