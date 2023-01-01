$10,495+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
Buy From Home Available! Tap to View Options
ad: gallery_header
2005 Harley-Davidson FLHT
ELECTRA**CAMS*TENSIONER**PYTHON PIPES**
2005 Harley-Davidson FLHT
ELECTRA**CAMS*TENSIONER**PYTHON PIPES**
Location
Tiger Auto Sales Ltd.
2275 Dundas St. East, Unit A, London, ON N5V 1R4
519-659-7111
Sold As Is
This vehicle is being sold "as is", unfit, not e-tested and is not represented as being in a road worthy condition, mechanically sound or maintained at any guaranteed level of quality. The vehicle may not be fit for use as a means of transportation and may require substantial repairs at the purchaser's expense. It may not be possible to register the vehicle to be driven in its current condition.
$10,495
+ taxes & licensing
50,166KM
Used
As Is Condition
ad: gallery_incontent_1
VIN 1HD1DDV175Y620059
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Black
- Interior Colour Black
- Body Style Cruiser / Chopper
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type Rear Wheel Drive
- Transmission Manual / Standard
- Passengers 2
- Mileage 50,166 KM
ad: gallery_incontent_1
ad: gallery_incontent_2
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
ad: gallery_incontent_3
More inventory From Tiger Auto Sales Ltd.
2005 Harley-Davidson FLHT ELECTRA**CAMS*TENSIONER**PYTHON PIPES** 50,166 KM $10,495 + tax & lic
2014 Subaru Forester LIMITED*AWD*2 SETS OF WHEELS*SUNROOF*CERTIFIED 188,206 KM $11,995 + tax & lic
2021 Dodge Durango R/T**AWD**5.7 HEMI**RED LEATHER**NO ACCIDENTS 17,310 KM $40,995 + tax & lic
Buy From Home Available
Remote Buying Options
* Remote buying options subject to local restrictions due to COVID-19. Please contact dealer for availability.
Email Tiger Auto Sales Ltd.
This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
Tiger Auto Sales Ltd.
Primary
2275 Dundas St. East, Unit A, London, ON N5V 1R4
Call Dealer
519-659-XXXX(click to show)
Quick Links
ad: gallery_mrec_1
ad: gallery_mrec_2
ad: gallery_vrec
$10,495
+ taxes & licensing
Tiger Auto Sales Ltd.
519-659-7111
2005 Harley-Davidson FLHT