Used 2005 Harley-Davidson FLHT ELECTRA**CAMS*TENSIONER**PYTHON PIPES** for sale in London, ON

2005 Harley-Davidson FLHT

50,166 KM

Details

$10,495

+ tax & licensing
2005 Harley-Davidson FLHT

ELECTRA**CAMS*TENSIONER**PYTHON PIPES**

2005 Harley-Davidson FLHT

ELECTRA**CAMS*TENSIONER**PYTHON PIPES**

Location

Tiger Auto Sales Ltd.

2275 Dundas St. East, Unit A, London, ON N5V 1R4

519-659-7111

Sold As Is

This vehicle is being sold "as is", unfit, not e-tested and is not represented as being in a road worthy condition, mechanically sound or maintained at any guaranteed level of quality. The vehicle may not be fit for use as a means of transportation and may require substantial repairs at the purchaser's expense. It may not be possible to register the vehicle to be driven in its current condition.

$10,495

+ taxes & licensing

50,166KM
Used
As Is Condition
VIN 1HD1DDV175Y620059

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Black
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Cruiser / Chopper
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Rear Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Manual / Standard
  • Passengers 2
  • Mileage 50,166 KM

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Tiger Auto Sales Ltd.

Tiger Auto Sales Ltd.

2275 Dundas St. East, Unit A, London, ON N5V 1R4

519-659-7111

$10,495

+ taxes & licensing

Tiger Auto Sales Ltd.

519-659-7111

2005 Harley-Davidson FLHT