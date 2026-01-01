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2006 Mazda MAZDA3
GX
2006 Mazda MAZDA3
GX
Location
Tiger Auto Sales Ltd.
2275 Dundas St. East, Unit A, London, ON N5V 1R4
519-659-7111
Certified
This vehicle is Safety Certified.
SOLD
Used
67,450KM
VIN JM1BK12F761424062
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Grey
- Interior Colour Gray
- Body Style Sedan
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Doors 4-door
- Passengers 5
- Stock # 1079A
- Mileage 67,450 KM
Vehicle Features
Safety
Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Rear Window Defrost
Child Safety Locks
Mechanical
Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes
Interior
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Rear Bench Seat
Media / Nav / Comm
AM/FM Radio
CD Player
Seating
Cloth Seats
Pass-Through Rear Seat
Exterior
Temporary spare tire
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
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Tiger Auto Sales Ltd.
Primary
2275 Dundas St. East, Unit A, London, ON N5V 1R4
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SOLD
Tiger Auto Sales Ltd.
519-659-7111
2006 Mazda MAZDA3