Menu
Account
Sign In

2006 Mazda MAZDA3

67,450 KM

Details Features

SOLD

Make it Yours
Buy From Home Available! Tap to View Options

2006 Mazda MAZDA3

GX

Watch This Vehicle
14234747.815855900?w=640&h=480&q=75&oid=22854

2006 Mazda MAZDA3

GX

Location

Tiger Auto Sales Ltd.

2275 Dundas St. East, Unit A, London, ON N5V 1R4

519-659-7111

  1. 1780866022032
  2. 1780866022563
  3. 1780866023034
  4. 1780866023494
  5. 1780866024045
  6. 1780866024512
  7. 1780866024974
  8. 1780866025449
  9. 1780866026006
  10. 1780866026493
  11. 1780866026974
  12. 1780866027595
  13. 1780866028064
  14. 1780866028562
  15. 1780866029017
  16. 1780866029467
  17. 1780866029916
  18. 1780866030369
  19. 1780866030844
Contact Seller
Logo_OneOwner

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

SOLD

Used
67,450KM
VIN JM1BK12F761424062

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Grey
  • Interior Colour Gray
  • Body Style Sedan
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 5
  • Stock # 1079A
  • Mileage 67,450 KM

Vehicle Features

Safety

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Rear Window Defrost
Child Safety Locks

Mechanical

Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes

Interior

Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Rear Bench Seat

Media / Nav / Comm

AM/FM Radio
CD Player

Seating

Cloth Seats
Pass-Through Rear Seat

Exterior

Temporary spare tire

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

More inventory From Tiger Auto Sales Ltd.

Used 2004 GMC Yukon XL SLE for sale in London, ON
2004 GMC Yukon XL SLE 341,770 KM $CALL + tax & lic
Used 2016 Hyundai Accent for sale in London, ON
2016 Hyundai Accent 176,899 KM $CALL + tax & lic
Used 2012 Ford F-150 XL for sale in London, ON
2012 Ford F-150 XL 0 $CALL + tax & lic

Buy From Home Available

Remote Buying Options
E-Sign Documents
Local Delivery
Local Test Drive Delivery

* Please contact dealer for further details. Test drives may be dependent on distance from the dealership.

Email Tiger Auto Sales Ltd.

This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
Tiger Auto Sales Ltd.

Tiger Auto Sales Ltd.

Primary

2275 Dundas St. East, Unit A, London, ON N5V 1R4
Member UCDA Member

UCDA dealers adhere to a strict code of ethics.

Call Dealer

519-659-XXXX

(click to show)

519-659-7111

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory
SOLD
Tiger Auto Sales Ltd.

519-659-7111

2006 Mazda MAZDA3