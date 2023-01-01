Menu
2008 Jeep Wrangler

215,000 KM

Details Features

$14,991

+ tax & licensing
2008 Jeep Wrangler

4WD Unlimited X

2008 Jeep Wrangler

4WD Unlimited X

Location

Downtown Motor Products

744 York Street, London, ON N5W 2S8

519-601-7474

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$14,991

+ taxes & licensing

215,000KM
Used
Good Condition
VIN 1J4GA39168L524041

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Yellow
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Manual / Standard
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Stock # 3105A
  • Mileage 215,000 KM

Vehicle Features

Packages

Mechanical

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes

Safety

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Traction Control
Stability Control
Tire Pressure Monitor

Exterior

Fog Lights
Alloy Wheels
Aluminum Wheels
Tow Hooks
Privacy Glass

Interior

Cruise Control
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Leather Steering Wheel
Rear Bench Seat

Media / Nav / Comm

AM/FM Radio
CD Player

Warranty

Warranty Available

Seating

Cloth Seats
Pass-Through Rear Seat

Convenience

Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Power Outlet

Additional Features

Conventional Spare Tire

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Downtown Motor Products

Downtown Motor Products

744 York Street, London, ON N5W 2S8

519-601-7474

$14,991

+ taxes & licensing

Downtown Motor Products

519-601-7474

2008 Jeep Wrangler