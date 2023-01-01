$14,991+ tax & licensing
2008 Jeep Wrangler
4WD Unlimited X
Location
Downtown Motor Products
744 York Street, London, ON N5W 2S8
519-601-7474
Certified
This vehicle is Safety Certified.
215,000KM
Used
Good Condition
VIN 1J4GA39168L524041
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Yellow
- Interior Colour Black
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
- Transmission Manual / Standard
- Engine 6-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Stock # 3105A
- Mileage 215,000 KM
Vehicle Features
Packages
Mechanical
Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes
Safety
Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Traction Control
Stability Control
Tire Pressure Monitor
Exterior
Fog Lights
Alloy Wheels
Aluminum Wheels
Tow Hooks
Privacy Glass
Interior
Cruise Control
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Leather Steering Wheel
Rear Bench Seat
Media / Nav / Comm
AM/FM Radio
CD Player
Warranty
Warranty Available
Seating
Cloth Seats
Pass-Through Rear Seat
Convenience
Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Power Outlet
Additional Features
Conventional Spare Tire
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
Email Downtown Motor Products
Call Dealer
519-601-XXXX(click to show)
