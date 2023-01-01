Menu
Account
Sign In

2008 Jeep Wrangler

238,000 KM

Details Features

$12,991

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
Buy From Home Available! Tap to View Options

2008 Jeep Wrangler

4WD Unlimited Sahara

Watch This Vehicle

2008 Jeep Wrangler

4WD Unlimited Sahara

Location

Downtown Motor Products

744 York Street, London, ON N5W 2S8

519-601-7474

  1. 1701532115
  2. 1701532115
  3. 1701532115
  4. 1701532115
  5. 1701532115
  6. 1701532115
  7. 1701532115
  8. 1701532115
  9. 1701532115
  10. 1701532115
  11. 1701532115
  12. 1701532114
  13. 1701532114
  14. 1701532114
  15. 1701532114
  16. 1701532114
  17. 1701532114
  18. 1701532114
  19. 1701532114
  20. 1701532114
Contact Seller

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$12,991

+ taxes & licensing

Actions
Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes
238,000KM
Used
Good Condition
VIN 1J4GA59108L627659

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Black
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Manual / Standard
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 5
  • Mileage 238,000 KM

Vehicle Features

Packages

Mechanical

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes

Safety

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Traction Control
Rear Window Defrost
Stability Control
Tire Pressure Monitor

Exterior

Fog Lights
Alloy Wheels
Aluminum Wheels
Tow Hooks
Privacy Glass
Running Boards/Side Steps

Interior

Security System
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks
Leather Steering Wheel
Rear Bench Seat

Power Options

Power Windows

Media / Nav / Comm

Air Conditioning
AM/FM Radio
Premium Sound System
CD Player

Warranty

Warranty Available

Seating

Pass-Through Rear Seat

Convenience

Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Power Outlet

Additional Features

Conventional Spare Tire

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

More inventory From Downtown Motor Products

Used 2011 Lincoln MKX AWD for sale in London, ON
2011 Lincoln MKX AWD 125,000 KM $16,991 + tax & lic
Used 2014 Honda Odyssey EX for sale in London, ON
2014 Honda Odyssey EX 103,000 KM $22,991 + tax & lic
Used 2012 RAM 1500 Laramie 4WD Crew Cab for sale in London, ON
2012 RAM 1500 Laramie 4WD Crew Cab 390,000 KM $14,991 + tax & lic

Buy From Home Available

Remote Buying Options
E-Sign Documents
Local Delivery

* Remote buying options subject to local restrictions due to COVID-19. Please contact dealer for availability.

Email Downtown Motor Products

This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
Downtown Motor Products

Downtown Motor Products

744 York Street, London, ON N5W 2S8

Call Dealer

519-601-XXXX

(click to show)

519-601-7474

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory
$12,991

+ taxes & licensing

Downtown Motor Products

519-601-7474

Contact Seller
2008 Jeep Wrangler