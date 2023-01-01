$12,991+ tax & licensing
2008 Jeep Wrangler
4WD Unlimited Sahara
Downtown Motor Products
744 York Street, London, ON N5W 2S8
519-601-7474
This vehicle is Safety Certified.
238,000KM
Used
Good Condition
VIN 1J4GA59108L627659
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Black
- Interior Colour Black
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
- Transmission Manual / Standard
- Engine 6-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Passengers 5
- Mileage 238,000 KM
Vehicle Features
Packages
Mechanical
Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes
Safety
Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Traction Control
Rear Window Defrost
Stability Control
Tire Pressure Monitor
Exterior
Fog Lights
Alloy Wheels
Aluminum Wheels
Tow Hooks
Privacy Glass
Running Boards/Side Steps
Interior
Security System
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks
Leather Steering Wheel
Rear Bench Seat
Power Options
Power Windows
Media / Nav / Comm
Air Conditioning
AM/FM Radio
Premium Sound System
CD Player
Warranty
Warranty Available
Seating
Pass-Through Rear Seat
Convenience
Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Power Outlet
Additional Features
Conventional Spare Tire
