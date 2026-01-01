Menu
2008 Lamborghini Gallardo Spider | 32,600 Miles | Ready for the Season

Location

Carmix Auto

696 Wharncliffe Rd South, London, ON N6J 2N4

519-601-0060

$109,995

+ taxes & licensing

Used
32,612MI
VIN ZHWGU22T58LA06399

Vehicle Details

  • Body Style Coupe
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Doors 2-door
  • Mileage 32,612 MI

Vehicle Description

2008 Lamborghini Gallardo Spider | 32,600 Miles | Ready for the Season

Experience the thrill of open-top Italian performance with this 2008 Lamborghini Gallardo Spider. Finished with Lamborghini’s iconic V10 soundtrack and timeless styling, this Gallardo has been well cared for and is turn-key, ready to enjoy.

Highlights:
• Mileage: 32,600 miles
• Engine: 5.0L V10
• Transmission: E-Gear (Automatic)
• Drivetrain: AWD
• Body Style: Convertible (Spider)
• Condition: Excellent overall condition

This Gallardo Spider delivers an unforgettable driving experience, whether cruising with the top down or enjoying spirited drives. The car presents very well inside and out, and everything functions as it should. A perfect addition to any collection or for someone looking to enjoy a true supercar this season.

Key Features:
• Power convertible soft top
• AWD for confident handling
• Signature Lamborghini V10 performance
• Clean, timeless design

Serious inquiries only.
Financing and transport available.
Viewings by appointment. 

Vehicle Features

Mechanical

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes
Brake Actuated Limited Slip Differential

Safety

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost
Brake Assist
Stability Control
Tire Pressure Monitor
Rollover protection bars
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor

Exterior

Fog Lights
Rear Spoiler
HID Headlights
Aluminum Wheels

Power Options

Power Mirrors
Power Windows

Interior

Air Conditioning
Keyless Entry
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks
Trip Computer
Leather Steering Wheel
Driver Vanity Mirror
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Front Reading Lamps
Remote Trunk Release
Auto-Dimming Rearview Mirror

Media / Nav / Comm

AM/FM Radio
CD Player

Comfort

Climate Control

Convenience

Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Driver Illuminated Vanity Mirror
Passenger Illuminated Visor Mirror
Power Outlet

Powertrain

Transmission w/Dual Shift Mode
Locking/Limited Slip Differential

Additional Features

Convertible Soft Top

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

696 Wharncliffe Rd South, London, ON N6J 2N4
