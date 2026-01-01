$109,995+ taxes & licensing
2008 Lamborghini Gallardo
2008 Lamborghini Gallardo
Location
Carmix Auto
696 Wharncliffe Rd South, London, ON N6J 2N4
519-601-0060
$109,995
+ taxes & licensing
Used
32,612MI
VIN ZHWGU22T58LA06399
Vehicle Details
- Body Style Coupe
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type All Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Doors 2-door
- Mileage 32,612 MI
Vehicle Description
2008 Lamborghini Gallardo Spider | 32,600 Miles | Ready for the Season
Experience the thrill of open-top Italian performance with this 2008 Lamborghini Gallardo Spider. Finished with Lamborghini’s iconic V10 soundtrack and timeless styling, this Gallardo has been well cared for and is turn-key, ready to enjoy.
Highlights:
• Mileage: 32,600 miles
• Engine: 5.0L V10
• Transmission: E-Gear (Automatic)
• Drivetrain: AWD
• Body Style: Convertible (Spider)
• Condition: Excellent overall condition
This Gallardo Spider delivers an unforgettable driving experience, whether cruising with the top down or enjoying spirited drives. The car presents very well inside and out, and everything functions as it should. A perfect addition to any collection or for someone looking to enjoy a true supercar this season.
Key Features:
• Power convertible soft top
• AWD for confident handling
• Signature Lamborghini V10 performance
• Clean, timeless design
Serious inquiries only.
Financing and transport available.
Viewings by appointment.
Vehicle Features
Mechanical
Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes
Brake Actuated Limited Slip Differential
Safety
Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost
Brake Assist
Stability Control
Tire Pressure Monitor
Rollover protection bars
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor
Exterior
Fog Lights
Rear Spoiler
HID Headlights
Aluminum Wheels
Power Options
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Interior
Air Conditioning
Keyless Entry
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks
Trip Computer
Leather Steering Wheel
Driver Vanity Mirror
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Front Reading Lamps
Remote Trunk Release
Auto-Dimming Rearview Mirror
Media / Nav / Comm
AM/FM Radio
CD Player
Comfort
Climate Control
Convenience
Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Driver Illuminated Vanity Mirror
Passenger Illuminated Visor Mirror
Power Outlet
Powertrain
Transmission w/Dual Shift Mode
Locking/Limited Slip Differential
Additional Features
Convertible Soft Top
Carmix Auto
696 Wharncliffe Rd South, London, ON N6J 2N4
$109,995
+ taxes & licensing>
Carmix Auto
519-601-0060
2008 Lamborghini Gallardo