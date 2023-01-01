Menu
Account
Sign In
Back

2008 Toyota Yaris

157,520 KM

Details Features

$CALL

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
Buy From Home Available! Tap to View Options
$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

Tiger Auto Sales Ltd.

519-659-7111

Contact Seller
2008 Toyota Yaris

2008 Toyota Yaris

LE

Watch This Vehicle

2008 Toyota Yaris

LE

Location

Tiger Auto Sales Ltd.

2275 Dundas St. East, Unit A, London, ON N5V 1R4

519-659-7111

  1. 1675105592
  2. 1675105592
  3. 1675105592
  4. 1675105592
  5. 1675105592
  6. 1675105592
  7. 1675105592
  8. 1675105592
  9. 1675105592
  10. 1675105592
  11. 1675105592
  12. 1675105592
  13. 1675105592
  14. 1675105592
  15. 1675105592
  16. 1675105592
  17. 1675105592
  18. 1675105592
Contact Seller
Certification icon

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

157,520KM
Used
Good Condition
  • Calculate Payments
  • Get Insurance Quotes
  • Listing ID: 9563527
  • Stock #: 1059a
  • VIN: JTDKT923085156727

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Silver
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Sedan
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Stock # 1059a
  • Mileage 157,520 KM

Vehicle Features

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Rear Window Defrost
Child Safety Locks
Power Mirrors
Power Steering
Front Disc/Rear Drum Brakes
Temporary spare tire
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks
Rear Bench Seat
AM/FM Radio
CD Player
Cloth Seats
Pass-Through Rear Seat
Driver Vanity Mirror
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Steel Wheels
Wheel Covers

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Back to Top

More inventory From Tiger Auto Sales Ltd.

2008 Honda CR-V EX-L
 284,127 KM
$CALL + tax & lic
2009 Dodge Grand Car...
 192,449 KM
$CALL + tax & lic
2012 Honda Civic SI
 129,473 KM
$CALL + tax & lic

Buy From Home Available

Remote Buying Options
E-Sign Documents
Local Delivery
Local Test Drive Delivery

* Remote buying options subject to local restrictions due to COVID-19. Please contact dealer for availability.

Email Tiger Auto Sales Ltd.

Tiger Auto Sales Ltd.

Tiger Auto Sales Ltd.

Primary

2275 Dundas St. East, Unit A, London, ON N5V 1R4

Call Dealer

519-659-XXXX

(click to show)

519-659-7111

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory