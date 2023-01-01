Menu
Account
Sign In
Back

2016 Toyota Yaris

102,340 KM

Details Description Features

$16,995

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
Buy From Home Available! Tap to View Options
$16,995

+ taxes & licensing

Car Match Canada

519-621-4333

Contact Seller
2016 Toyota Yaris

2016 Toyota Yaris

MANUAL / AC / POWER GROUP / NO ACCIDENTS

Watch This Vehicle

2016 Toyota Yaris

MANUAL / AC / POWER GROUP / NO ACCIDENTS

Location

Car Match Canada

6 Jaffray St, Cambridge, ON N1R 3H9

519-621-4333

  1. 1695748374
  2. 1695748374
  3. 1695748374
  4. 1695748369
  5. 1695748369
  6. 1695748369
  7. 1695748369
  8. 1695748369
  9. 1695748369
  10. 1695748369
  11. 1695748369
  12. 1695748369
  13. 1695748369
  14. 1695748369
  15. 1695748369
  16. 1695748369
  17. 1695748369
  18. 1695748369
  19. 1695748369
  20. 1695748369
  21. 1695748368
  22. 1695748368
  23. 1695748368
Contact Seller
Certification icon

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$16,995

+ taxes & licensing

Calculate Payments
Get Insurance Quotes
102,340KM
Used
  • Listing ID: 10470483
  • VIN: 3MYDLBYV3GY122972

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Red
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Sedan
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Manual / Standard
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Mileage 102,340 KM

Vehicle Description

NO ACCIDENTS *** MANUAL *** AC *** POWER GROUP *** BLUETOOTH *** KEYLESS START *** ONLY 102,340KM *** VEHICLE COMES CERTIFIED *** NO HIDDEN FEES *** WE DEAL WITH ALL THE MAJOR BANKS JUST LIKE THE FRANCHISE DEALERS *** WORTH THE DRIVE TO CAMBRIDGE ****


HOURS : MONDAY TO THURSDAY 11 AM TO 7 PM FRIDAY 11 AM TO 6 PM SATURDAY 10 AM TO 5 PM


ADDRESS : 6 JAFFRAY ST CAMBRIDGE ONTARIO

Vehicle Features

Mechanical

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering

Safety

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost

Power Options

Power Mirrors
Power Windows

Interior

Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks

Additional Features

Bluetooth Connection

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Back to Top

More inventory From Car Match Canada

2016 Toyota Yaris MA...
 102,340 KM
$16,995 + tax & lic
2020 Toyota Camry SE...
 48,432 KM
$27,995 + tax & lic
2021 Buick Envision ...
 33,497 KM
$37,495 + tax & lic

Buy From Home Available

Remote Buying Options
E-Sign Documents
Local Delivery
Exchange Policy

* Remote buying options subject to local restrictions due to COVID-19. Please contact dealer for availability.

Email Car Match Canada

This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
Car Match Canada

Car Match Canada

6 Jaffray St, Cambridge, ON N1R 3H9

Call Dealer

519-621-XXXX

(click to show)

519-621-4333

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory