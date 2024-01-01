Menu
Account
Sign In

2009 Audi A4

64,366 KM

Details Features

$11,995

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
Buy From Home Available! Tap to View Options

2009 Audi A4

ONE OWNER, NO ACCIDENTS, MANUAL, ONLY 64KMS, CERT

Watch This Vehicle

2009 Audi A4

ONE OWNER, NO ACCIDENTS, MANUAL, ONLY 64KMS, CERT

Location

Tiger Auto Sales Ltd.

2275 Dundas St. East, Unit A, London, ON N5V 1R4

519-659-7111

  1. 1728231749
  2. 1728231751
  3. 1728231753
  4. 1728231756
  5. 1728231758
  6. 1728231760
  7. 1728231766
  8. 1728231771
  9. 1728231775
  10. 1728231779
  11. 1728231783
  12. 1728231787
  13. 1728231788
  14. 1728231795
  15. 1728231802
  16. 1728231806
  17. 1728231809
Contact Seller
Logo_AccidentFree_OneOwner

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$11,995

+ taxes & licensing

Actions
Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes
Used
64,366KM
Good Condition
VIN WAULF68KX9N072471

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Silver
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Sedan
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Manual / Standard
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 5
  • Mileage 64,366 KM

Vehicle Features

Mechanical

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering

Safety

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors

Exterior

Fog Lights

Interior

Security System
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Power Door Locks

Power Options

Power Mirrors
Power Windows

Additional Features

Turbocharged
Bluetooth Connection
Sun/Moonroof

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

More inventory From Tiger Auto Sales Ltd.

Used 2010 Chevrolet Cobalt LT, 4 CYL, COUPE, ONLY 76KMS, AUTO, CERTIFIED for sale in London, ON
2010 Chevrolet Cobalt LT, 4 CYL, COUPE, ONLY 76KMS, AUTO, CERTIFIED 76,303 KM $CALL + tax & lic
Used 2011 Chevrolet Malibu LT, SEDAN, AUTO, 4 CYL, GOOD SHAPE, AS IS SPECIAL for sale in London, ON
2011 Chevrolet Malibu LT, SEDAN, AUTO, 4 CYL, GOOD SHAPE, AS IS SPECIAL 259,043 KM $CALL + tax & lic
Used 2009 Nissan Versa 1.8 SL FE+, AUTO, ALLOYS, ONLY 157KMS, CERTIFIED for sale in London, ON
2009 Nissan Versa 1.8 SL FE+, AUTO, ALLOYS, ONLY 157KMS, CERTIFIED 157,038 KM $CALL + tax & lic

Buy From Home Available

Remote Buying Options
E-Sign Documents
Local Delivery
Local Test Drive Delivery

* Please contact dealer for further details. Test drives may be dependent on distance from the dealership.

Email Tiger Auto Sales Ltd.

This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
Tiger Auto Sales Ltd.

Tiger Auto Sales Ltd.

Primary

2275 Dundas St. East, Unit A, London, ON N5V 1R4
Member UCDA Member

UCDA dealers adhere to a strict code of ethics.

Call Dealer

519-659-XXXX

(click to show)

519-659-7111

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory
$11,995

+ taxes & licensing

Tiger Auto Sales Ltd.

519-659-7111

Contact Seller
2009 Audi A4