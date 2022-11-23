$7,995+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
$7,995
+ taxes & licensing
Bart's Used Cars
519-673-3708
2009 Cadillac SRX
2009 Cadillac SRX
AWD 4dr V6
Location
Bart's Used Cars
556 Hamilton Road, London, ON N5Z 1S6
519-673-3708
Certified
This vehicle is Safety Certified.
Sale
$7,995
+ taxes & licensing
221,165KM
Used
Excellent Condition
- Listing ID: 9410173
- VIN: 1GYEE437990145892
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Wild Cherry
- Interior Colour Gold
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type All Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 6-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Passengers 6
- Mileage 221,165 KM
Vehicle Description
Wild Cherry on Gold SRX "3rd Row" handles amazing Drives like Dream Very Sharp smooth clean AWD
Vehicle Features
Anti-Lock Brakes
Security System
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks
Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost
Fog Lights
Automatic Headlights
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Trunk
Power Seats
Keyless Entry
Power Steering
Sunroof / Moonroof
Premium Sound System
CD Player
Telematics
Navigation from Telematics
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
Back to Top
More inventory From Bart's Used Cars
Bart's Used Cars
556 Hamilton Road, London, ON N5Z 1S6