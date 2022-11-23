Menu
2009 Cadillac SRX

221,165 KM

Details Description Features

$7,995

+ tax & licensing
Bart's Used Cars

519-673-3708

AWD 4dr V6

AWD 4dr V6

Location

556 Hamilton Road, London, ON N5Z 1S6

Certification icon

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

Sale

221,165KM
Used
Excellent Condition
  • Listing ID: 9410173
  • VIN: 1GYEE437990145892

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Wild Cherry
  • Interior Colour Gold
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 6
  • Mileage 221,165 KM

Vehicle Description

Wild Cherry on Gold SRX "3rd Row" handles amazing Drives like Dream Very Sharp smooth clean AWD 

Vehicle Features

Anti-Lock Brakes
Security System
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks
Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost
Fog Lights
Automatic Headlights
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Trunk
Power Seats
Keyless Entry
Power Steering
Sunroof / Moonroof
Premium Sound System
CD Player
Telematics
Navigation from Telematics

