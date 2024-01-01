Menu
3.0 Performance FWD 4dr vERY sHARP Colour Handles Amazing Drives like a Dream Clean Clean Must Be Seen @ bartscars.ca where Barts the Best so Be Smart See Bart !

2010 Cadillac SRX

222,246 KM

$12,995

+ tax & licensing
2010 Cadillac SRX

3.0 Performance FWD 4dr

2010 Cadillac SRX

3.0 Performance FWD 4dr

Bart's Used Cars

1682 Gore Road, London, ON N5W 5L5

519-673-3708

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.
$12,995

+ taxes & licensing

222,246KM
Used
Excellent Condition
VIN 3GYFNBEY1AS603632

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Charcoal
  • Interior Colour Gray
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Mileage 222,246 KM

Vehicle Description

3.0 Performance FWD 4dr vERY sHARP Colour Handles Amazing Drives like a Dream Clean Clean Must Be Seen @ bartscars.ca where "Barts the Best " so Be Smart See Bart !

Vehicle Features

Mechanical

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering

Safety

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost

Exterior

Fog Lights

Interior

Security System
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Tilt Steering Wheel
Power Door Locks

Power Options

Power Mirrors
Power Windows

Seating

Leather Seats

Comfort

Sunroof / Moonroof

Media / Nav / Comm

Premium Sound System
CD Player

Additional Features

Telematics
Power Folding Mirrors
Navigation from Telematics
Bluetooth Connection

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Bart's Used Cars

Bart's Used Cars

1682 Gore Road, London, ON N5W 5L5

519-673-3708

$12,995

+ taxes & licensing

Bart's Used Cars

519-673-3708

2010 Cadillac SRX