2010 Cadillac SRX
3.0 Performance FWD 4dr
Location
Bart's Used Cars
1682 Gore Road, London, ON N5W 5L5
519-673-3708
Certified
This vehicle is Safety Certified.
222,246KM
Used
Excellent Condition
VIN 3GYFNBEY1AS603632
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Charcoal
- Interior Colour Gray
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 6-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Mileage 222,246 KM
Vehicle Description
3.0 Performance FWD 4dr vERY sHARP Colour Handles Amazing Drives like a Dream Clean Clean Must Be Seen @ bartscars.ca where "Barts the Best " so Be Smart See Bart !
Vehicle Features
Mechanical
Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
Safety
Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost
Exterior
Fog Lights
Interior
Security System
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Tilt Steering Wheel
Power Door Locks
Power Options
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Seating
Leather Seats
Comfort
Sunroof / Moonroof
Media / Nav / Comm
Premium Sound System
CD Player
Additional Features
Telematics
Power Folding Mirrors
Navigation from Telematics
Bluetooth Connection
