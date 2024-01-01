Menu
Account
Sign In

2010 Toyota Matrix

155,016 KM

Details Features

$CALL

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
Buy From Home Available! Tap to View Options

2010 Toyota Matrix

Watch This Vehicle

2010 Toyota Matrix

Location

Tiger Auto Sales Ltd.

2275 Dundas St. East, Unit A, London, ON N5V 1R4

519-659-7111

  1. 1729474806
  2. 1729474808
  3. 1729474812
  4. 1729474815
  5. 1729474818
  6. 1729474820
  7. 1729474823
  8. 1729474827
  9. 1729474830
  10. 1729474832
  11. 1729474834
  12. 1729474836
  13. 1729474838
  14. 1729474840
  15. 1729474842
  16. 1729474844
  17. 1729474846
Contact Seller

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

Actions
Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes
Used
155,016KM
Good Condition
VIN 2T1KU4EE9AC217112

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Blue
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Hatchback
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 5
  • Mileage 155,016 KM

Vehicle Features

Mechanical

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering

Safety

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost

Power Options

Power Mirrors

Interior

Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats

Media / Nav / Comm

CD Player

Additional Features

Wheel Covers

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

More inventory From Tiger Auto Sales Ltd.

Used 2022 Honda Civic SPORT, BLACK WHEELS, ONLY 86KMS, AUTO, CERT for sale in London, ON
2022 Honda Civic SPORT, BLACK WHEELS, ONLY 86KMS, AUTO, CERT 86,000 KM $CALL + tax & lic
Used 2009 Ford Focus SEL, SEDAN, ALLOYS, ONLY 17,000KMS, CERTIFIED for sale in London, ON
2009 Ford Focus SEL, SEDAN, ALLOYS, ONLY 17,000KMS, CERTIFIED 17,350 KM $CALL + tax & lic
Used 2013 Ford Fiesta SE, HATCHBACK, ALLOYS, ONLY 144KMS, CERTIFIED for sale in London, ON
2013 Ford Fiesta SE, HATCHBACK, ALLOYS, ONLY 144KMS, CERTIFIED 144,923 KM $CALL + tax & lic

Buy From Home Available

Remote Buying Options
E-Sign Documents
Local Delivery
Local Test Drive Delivery

* Please contact dealer for further details. Test drives may be dependent on distance from the dealership.

Email Tiger Auto Sales Ltd.

This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
Tiger Auto Sales Ltd.

Tiger Auto Sales Ltd.

Primary

2275 Dundas St. East, Unit A, London, ON N5V 1R4
Member UCDA Member

UCDA dealers adhere to a strict code of ethics.

Call Dealer

519-659-XXXX

(click to show)

519-659-7111

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory
$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

Tiger Auto Sales Ltd.

519-659-7111

Contact Seller
2010 Toyota Matrix