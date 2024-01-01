Menu
Used 2010 Toyota Tacoma TRD SPORT, NEW FRAME, CAP, NO ACCIDENTS, CERT for sale in London, ON

2010 Toyota Tacoma

220,674 KM

Details Features

$21,495

+ tax & licensing
2010 Toyota Tacoma

TRD SPORT, NEW FRAME, CAP, NO ACCIDENTS, CERT

2010 Toyota Tacoma

TRD SPORT, NEW FRAME, CAP, NO ACCIDENTS, CERT

Location

Tiger Auto Sales Ltd.

2275 Dundas St. East, Unit A, London, ON N5V 1R4

519-659-7111

Logo_AccidentFree

$21,495

+ taxes & licensing

Used
220,674KM
Excellent Condition
VIN 3TMMU4FN7AM019028

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour White
  • Interior Colour Gray
  • Body Style Pickup Truck
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 5
  • Mileage 220,674 KM

Vehicle Features

Safety

Anti-Lock Brakes
Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Brake Assist
Stability Control
Tire Pressure Monitor
Rear Head Air Bag
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor

Power Options

Power Mirrors
Power Windows

Interior

Air Conditioning
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks
Front Reading Lamps
Rear Bench Seat

Mechanical

Power Steering
Front Disc/Rear Drum Brakes

Media / Nav / Comm

AM/FM Radio
CD Player
Auxiliary Audio Input

Exterior

Tow Hooks

Seating

Pass-Through Rear Seat
Driver Adjustable Lumbar

Convenience

Power Outlet

Powertrain

Locking/Limited Slip Differential

Additional Features

Conventional Spare Tire

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Tiger Auto Sales Ltd.

Tiger Auto Sales Ltd.

Primary

2275 Dundas St. East, Unit A, London, ON N5V 1R4
$21,495

+ taxes & licensing

Tiger Auto Sales Ltd.

519-659-7111

2010 Toyota Tacoma