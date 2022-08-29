Menu
2012 Chevrolet Cruze

166,557 KM

Details Description Features

$8,995

+ tax & licensing
$8,995

+ taxes & licensing

Bart's Used Cars

519-673-3708

2012 Chevrolet Cruze

2012 Chevrolet Cruze

ECO S

2012 Chevrolet Cruze

ECO S

Location

Bart's Used Cars

556 Hamilton Road, London, ON N5Z 1S6

519-673-3708

Certification icon

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

Sale

$8,995

+ taxes & licensing

166,557KM
Used
Excellent Condition
  Listing ID: 9244327
  VIN: 1G1PK5SC8C7311385

Vehicle Details

  Exterior Colour Black
  Interior Colour Black
  Body Style Sedan
  Fuel Type Gasoline
  Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  Transmission Manual / Standard
  Engine 4-cylinder
  Doors 4-door
  Mileage 166,557 KM

Vehicle Description

cLASSIC cHEVY Cruze Black on Black manual with only 166557 kms WOW Handles Amazing Drives like a Dream clean clean inside and out !

Vehicle Features

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks
Keyless Entry
CD Player
Automatic Headlights
Turbocharged
Telematics
Navigation from Telematics
Knee Air Bag

Bart's Used Cars

Bart's Used Cars

556 Hamilton Road, London, ON N5Z 1S6

519-673-3708

