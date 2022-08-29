$8,995+ tax & licensing
$8,995
+ taxes & licensing
2012 Chevrolet Cruze
ECO S
Location
556 Hamilton Road, London, ON N5Z 1S6
Certified
This vehicle is Safety Certified.
Sale
166,557KM
Used
Excellent Condition
- Listing ID: 9244327
- VIN: 1G1PK5SC8C7311385
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Black
- Interior Colour Black
- Body Style Sedan
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
- Transmission Manual / Standard
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Mileage 166,557 KM
Vehicle Description
cLASSIC cHEVY Cruze Black on Black manual with only 166557 kms WOW Handles Amazing Drives like a Dream clean clean inside and out !
Vehicle Features
Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks
Keyless Entry
CD Player
Automatic Headlights
Turbocharged
Telematics
Navigation from Telematics
Knee Air Bag
