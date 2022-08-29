Menu
2015 Ford Focus

160,711 KM

Details Description Features

$14,995

+ tax & licensing
$14,995

+ taxes & licensing

Bart's Used Cars

519-673-3708

2015 Ford Focus

2015 Ford Focus

SE 5 DR HB

2015 Ford Focus

SE 5 DR HB

Location

Bart's Used Cars

556 Hamilton Road, London, ON N5Z 1S6

519-673-3708

Certification icon

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

Sale

$14,995

+ taxes & licensing

160,711KM
Used
Excellent Condition
  Calculate Payments
  Get Insurance Quotes
  Listing ID: 9322747
  VIN: 1FADP3K21FL271367

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Bronze
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Hatchback
  • Fuel Type Flex Fuel
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 5
  • Mileage 160,711 KM

Vehicle Description

Excellent Fuel Economy Saver 5 door Beautiful Bronze Metallic Hatchback SE Wont last soon as I get them thet are gone. 

Vehicle Features

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Rear Window Defrost
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks
Keyless Entry
CD Player
Automatic Headlights
Knee Air Bag
Bluetooth Connection

