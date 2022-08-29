$14,995+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
$14,995
+ taxes & licensing
Bart's Used Cars
519-673-3708
2015 Ford Focus
2015 Ford Focus
SE 5 DR HB
Location
Bart's Used Cars
556 Hamilton Road, London, ON N5Z 1S6
519-673-3708
Certified
This vehicle is Safety Certified.
Sale
$14,995
+ taxes & licensing
160,711KM
Used
Excellent Condition
- Listing ID: 9322747
- VIN: 1FADP3K21FL271367
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Bronze
- Interior Colour Black
- Body Style Hatchback
- Fuel Type Flex Fuel
- Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Passengers 5
- Mileage 160,711 KM
Vehicle Description
Excellent Fuel Economy Saver 5 door Beautiful Bronze Metallic Hatchback SE Wont last soon as I get them thet are gone.
Vehicle Features
Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Rear Window Defrost
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks
Keyless Entry
CD Player
Automatic Headlights
Knee Air Bag
Bluetooth Connection
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
Back to Top
More inventory From Bart's Used Cars
Bart's Used Cars
556 Hamilton Road, London, ON N5Z 1S6