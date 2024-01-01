Menu
Account
Sign In

2015 GMC Acadia

196,670 KM

Details Features

$CALL

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
Buy From Home Available! Tap to View Options

2015 GMC Acadia

Watch This Vehicle

2015 GMC Acadia

Location

Tiger Auto Sales Ltd.

2275 Dundas St. East, Unit A, London, ON N5V 1R4

519-659-7111

  1. 1710536202
  2. 1710536207
  3. 1710536212
  4. 1710536228
  5. 1710536232
  6. 1710536236
  7. 1710536240
  8. 1710536245
  9. 1710536250
  10. 1710536255
  11. 1710536261
  12. 1710536266
  13. 1710536278
  14. 1710536284
  15. 1710536291
  16. 1710536298
  17. 1710536303
Contact Seller
Logo_NoBadges

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

Actions
Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes
196,670KM
Used
Good Condition
VIN 1GKKVNED5FJ131208

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Black
  • Interior Colour Grey
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 7
  • Mileage 196,670 KM

Vehicle Features

Mechanical

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering

Safety

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Rear Window Defrost

Interior

Security System
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks

Power Options

Power Mirrors
Power Windows

Warranty

Warranty Available
Warranty Included

Media / Nav / Comm

CD Player

Exterior

Automatic Headlights

Additional Features

Bluetooth Connection

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

More inventory From Tiger Auto Sales Ltd.

Used 2014 Nissan NV200 for sale in London, ON
2014 Nissan NV200 260,325 KM $CALL + tax & lic
Used 2012 Chevrolet Malibu PLATINUM**DRIVES GOOD*NO ACCIDENTS*AS IS SPECIAL for sale in London, ON
2012 Chevrolet Malibu PLATINUM**DRIVES GOOD*NO ACCIDENTS*AS IS SPECIAL 257,870 KM $3,995 + tax & lic
Used 2008 Hyundai Sonata for sale in London, ON
2008 Hyundai Sonata 147,091 KM $CALL + tax & lic

Buy From Home Available

Remote Buying Options
E-Sign Documents
Local Delivery
Local Test Drive Delivery

* Remote buying options subject to local restrictions due to COVID-19. Please contact dealer for availability.

Email Tiger Auto Sales Ltd.

This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
Tiger Auto Sales Ltd.

Tiger Auto Sales Ltd.

Primary

2275 Dundas St. East, Unit A, London, ON N5V 1R4

Call Dealer

519-659-XXXX

(click to show)

519-659-7111

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory
$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

Tiger Auto Sales Ltd.

519-659-7111

Contact Seller
2015 GMC Acadia