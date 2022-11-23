2015 Jeep Patriot

Sale $13,500 + taxes & licensing 1 0 9 , 0 0 0 K M Used Get Financing

Vehicle Details Exterior Colour Black

Interior Colour Black

Body Style SUV / Crossover

Transmission Automatic

Engine 4-cylinder

Mileage 109,000 KM

Vehicle Features Mechanical Anti-Lock Brakes Power Steering 4-Wheel Disc Brakes Safety Driver Air Bag Passenger Air Bag Side Air Bag Traction Control Rear Window Defrost Daytime Running Lights Brake Assist Stability Control Tire Pressure Monitor Child Safety Locks Rear Head Air Bag Front Head Air Bag Passenger Air Bag Sensor Interior Air Conditioning Cruise Control Tilt Steering Wheel Rear Bench Seat Media / Nav / Comm AM/FM Radio CD Player MP3 Player Auxiliary Audio Input Exterior Aluminum Wheels Temporary spare tire Convenience Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers Driver Vanity Mirror Passenger Vanity Mirror Powertrain Transmission w/Dual Shift Mode Seating Driver Adjustable Lumbar Additional Features PDI Freight Package Holdback Excise Tax 6 Speed Automatic (DA4) - Automatic I4, 2.4l, (ED3) - Gas (W/2GF)

