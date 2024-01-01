Menu
2015 Volkswagen Golf

137,095 KM

Details Features

2015 Volkswagen Golf

2015 Volkswagen Golf

Location

Tiger Auto Sales Ltd.

2275 Dundas St. East, Unit A, London, ON N5V 1R4

519-659-7111

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

137,095KM
Used
Good Condition
VIN 3VW217AU1FM007140

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Grey
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Sedan
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 5
  • Mileage 137,095 KM

Vehicle Features

Mechanical

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering

Safety

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost

Interior

Security System
Air Conditioning
Keyless Entry
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks

Power Options

Power Mirrors
Power Windows

Warranty

Warranty Available
Warranty Included

Additional Features

Turbocharged
Integrated Turn Signal Mirrors
Bluetooth Connection

2275 Dundas St. East, Unit A, London, ON N5V 1R4

519-659-7111

2015 Volkswagen Golf