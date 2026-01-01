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Used 2016 GMC Acadia SLE for sale in London, ON

2016 GMC Acadia

217,305 KM

Details Features

$8,995

+ taxes & licensing
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Buy From Home Available! Tap to View Options

2016 GMC Acadia

SLE

Watch This Vehicle
14162530

2016 GMC Acadia

SLE

Location

South West Auto Group

55 Southdale Rd E, London, ON N6C 4X5

519-668-7111

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Contact Seller

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$8,995

+ taxes & licensing

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Used
217,305KM
VIN 1GKKVPKD0GJ349476

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour White
  • Interior Colour Gray
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 7
  • Mileage 217,305 KM

Vehicle Features

Mechanical

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes

Safety

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Rear Window Defrost
Stability Control
Back-Up Camera
Child Safety Locks
Rear Head Air Bag
Rear Parking Aid
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor

Interior

Security System
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks
Leather Steering Wheel
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Tire Pressure Monitor
Driver Vanity Mirror
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Front Reading Lamps
Remote Trunk Release
Rear Reading Lamps
Remote Engine Start
Auto-Dimming Rearview Mirror
WiFi Hotspot

Power Options

Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Passenger Seat

Media / Nav / Comm

AM/FM Radio
CD Player
Satellite Radio
Automatic Headlights
Auxiliary Audio Input

Exterior

Rear Spoiler
Aluminum Wheels
Power Liftgate
Privacy Glass
Temporary spare tire

Seating

Cloth Seats
Power Driver Seat
3rd Row Seat
Driver Adjustable Lumbar
Passenger Adjustable Lumbar
Heated Front Seat(s)

Convenience

Driver Illuminated Vanity Mirror
Passenger Illuminated Visor Mirror

Additional Features

Telematics
Navigation from Telematics
Bluetooth Connection

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

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Buy From Home Available

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Local Delivery

* Please contact dealer for further details. Test drives may be dependent on distance from the dealership.

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South West Auto Group

South West Auto Group

55 Southdale Rd E, London, ON N6C 4X5
Member UCDA Member

UCDA dealers adhere to a strict code of ethics.

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519-668-XXXX

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519-668-7111

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$8,995

+ taxes & licensing>

South West Auto Group

519-668-7111

2016 GMC Acadia