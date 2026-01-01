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2016 GMC Acadia
SLE
2016 GMC Acadia
SLE
Location
South West Auto Group
55 Southdale Rd E, London, ON N6C 4X5
519-668-7111
Certified
This vehicle is Safety Certified.
$8,995
+ taxes & licensing
Actions
Used
217,305KM
VIN 1GKKVPKD0GJ349476
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour White
- Interior Colour Gray
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type All Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Doors 4-door
- Passengers 7
- Mileage 217,305 KM
Vehicle Features
Mechanical
Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes
Safety
Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Rear Window Defrost
Stability Control
Back-Up Camera
Child Safety Locks
Rear Head Air Bag
Rear Parking Aid
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor
Interior
Security System
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks
Leather Steering Wheel
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Tire Pressure Monitor
Driver Vanity Mirror
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Front Reading Lamps
Remote Trunk Release
Rear Reading Lamps
Remote Engine Start
Auto-Dimming Rearview Mirror
WiFi Hotspot
Power Options
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Passenger Seat
Media / Nav / Comm
AM/FM Radio
CD Player
Satellite Radio
Automatic Headlights
Auxiliary Audio Input
Exterior
Rear Spoiler
Aluminum Wheels
Power Liftgate
Privacy Glass
Temporary spare tire
Seating
Cloth Seats
Power Driver Seat
3rd Row Seat
Driver Adjustable Lumbar
Passenger Adjustable Lumbar
Heated Front Seat(s)
Convenience
Driver Illuminated Vanity Mirror
Passenger Illuminated Visor Mirror
Additional Features
Telematics
Navigation from Telematics
Bluetooth Connection
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
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South West Auto Group
55 Southdale Rd E, London, ON N6C 4X5
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519-668-XXXX(click to show)
$8,995
+ taxes & licensing>
South West Auto Group
519-668-7111
2016 GMC Acadia