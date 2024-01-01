Menu
2016 Jeep Patriot

147,830 KM

Details Features

$CALL

+ tax & licensing
2016 Jeep Patriot

2016 Jeep Patriot

Location

Tiger Auto Sales Ltd.

2275 Dundas St. East, Unit A, London, ON N5V 1R4

519-659-7111

Logo_LowKilometer

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

147,830KM
Used
Good Condition
VIN 1C4NJRAB6GD772464

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Red
  • Interior Colour Blame
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 5
  • Mileage 147,830 KM

Vehicle Features

Mechanical

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering

Safety

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Rear Window Defrost

Interior

Cruise Control
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats

Warranty

Warranty Available
Warranty Included

Tiger Auto Sales Ltd.

Tiger Auto Sales Ltd.

Primary

2275 Dundas St. East, Unit A, London, ON N5V 1R4

