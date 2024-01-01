Menu
<p>Runs, Drives, No engine lights, Does have a ticking noise coming from the engine possibly a lifter, Accident reported in Carfax , Body is fairly clean. </p>

2016 Kia Rondo

166,747 KM

$4,400

+ tax & licensing
2016 Kia Rondo

EX

2016 Kia Rondo

EX

Kenny U-Pull

1994 River Road, London, ON N5W 6C5

844-536-6987

$4,400

+ taxes & licensing

166,747KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
VIN KNAHU8A32G7126504

  • Exterior Colour UNKNOWN
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Doors 4-door
  • Mileage 166,747 KM

Runs, Drives, No engine lights, Does have a ticking noise coming from the engine possibly a lifter, Accident reported in Carfax , Body is fairly clean.

Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Locks

Air Conditioning

Cruise Control
Keyless Entry

Power Sunroof
Sunroof

MOONROOF

AM-FM radio

Kenny U-Pull

Kenny U-Pull

Kenny London

1994 River Road, London, ON N5W 6C5

$4,400

+ taxes & licensing

Kenny U-Pull

844-536-6987

2016 Kia Rondo