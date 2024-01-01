2016 Kia Rondo

$4,400+ tax & licensing
166,747KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
VIN KNAHU8A32G7126504
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour UNKNOWN
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Doors 4-door
- Mileage 166,747 KM
Vehicle Description
Runs, Drives, No engine lights, Does have a ticking noise coming from the engine possibly a lifter, Accident reported in Carfax , Body is fairly clean.
Vehicle Features
Power Options
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Locks
Media / Nav / Comm
Air Conditioning
Interior
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Exterior
Power Sunroof
Sunroof
Windows
MOONROOF
Additional Features
AM-FM radio
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
