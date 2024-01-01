$CALL+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
Buy From Home Available! Tap to View Options
ad: gallery_header
2017 Chevrolet Silverado 1500
SHORT CAB, SHORT BOX, 4X4, BLACK ALLOYS, CERTIFIED
2017 Chevrolet Silverado 1500
SHORT CAB, SHORT BOX, 4X4, BLACK ALLOYS, CERTIFIED
Location
Tiger Auto Sales Ltd.
2275 Dundas St. East, Unit A, London, ON N5V 1R4
519-659-7111
Certified
This vehicle is Safety Certified.
$CALL
+ taxes & licensing
Used
245,911KM
Good Condition
ad: gallery_incontent_1
VIN 1GCNKNEC5HZ329963
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Black
- Interior Colour Black
- Body Style Pickup Truck
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 8-cylinder
- Doors 2-door
- Passengers 3
- Mileage 245,911 KM
ad: gallery_incontent_1
ad: gallery_incontent_2
Vehicle Features
Mechanical
Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
Safety
Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Interior
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Tilt Steering Wheel
Power Door Locks
Exterior
Alloy Wheels
Warranty
Warranty Available
Warranty Included
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
ad: gallery_incontent_3
More inventory From Tiger Auto Sales Ltd.
2009 Hyundai Santa Fe GLS, LEATHER, AWD, ONLY 75KMS, CERTIFIED 75,480 KM $CALL + tax & lic
2017 Volkswagen Jetta WOLFSBURG EDITION, ONLY 157KMS, MANUAL, CERTIFIED 157,497 KM $CALL + tax & lic
2008 Honda Odyssey LX, 7 PASSENGER, ONLY 115KMS, MINIVAN, CERTIFIED 115,350 KM $CALL + tax & lic
Buy From Home Available
Remote Buying Options
* Please contact dealer for further details. Test drives may be dependent on distance from the dealership.
Email Tiger Auto Sales Ltd.
This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
Tiger Auto Sales Ltd.
Primary
2275 Dundas St. East, Unit A, London, ON N5V 1R4
Member UCDA Member
UCDA dealers adhere to a strict code of ethics.
Call Dealer
519-659-XXXX(click to show)
ad: gallery_mrec_1
ad: gallery_mrec_2
ad: gallery_vrec
$CALL
+ taxes & licensing
Tiger Auto Sales Ltd.
519-659-7111
2017 Chevrolet Silverado 1500