$44,900+ tax & licensing
Crew Plus-Wheelchair Accessible Rear Entry
Location
Goldline Mobility and Conversions
762 Industrial Road, London, ON N5V 3N7
519-453-0480
Certified
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour White
- Interior Colour Black
- Body Style Wheelchair Accessible
- Fuel Type Flex Fuel
- Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 6-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Stock # DGC-714
- Mileage 37,925 KM
Vehicle Description
Only 37,925 km, 2017 Dodge Grand Caravan Crew Plus, Bright White, Black Leather-Faced Seats, Features Safety Sphere Group, Driver Convenience Group, Power Window & Door Group, Uconnect/Bluetooth Hands-Free, Park Sense Rear Park Assist Package, Blind Spot Monitoring, Single-DVD Entertainment System.
Goldline RAV II Rear Entry Wheelchair Accessible Conversion. Just Converted October of 2023. Manual Bi-Fold Spring Assisted Wheelchair Ramp, (32"x55") Electronic Front Wheelchair Restraints. 56" Entry Height, 58" Interior Height. 3 Year, 60,000 km Conversion Warranty will be Applied.
Contact our Sales Staff for Further Information.
Goldline Mobility & Conversions offers New and Preowned Wheelchair Accessible Vehicles and Equipment. We can provide Direction and Advice on Available Financing or Possible Grants. Consultation can be Arranged with our Experienced Sales Staff.
Trade-In vehicles can also be Considered against the purchase of one of our Vehicles. Feel free to contact us with any of your Mobility Needs.
www.goldlinemobility.com
Goldline Mobility and Conversions
Alternate Numbers1-800-561-9621
