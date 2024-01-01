Menu
Only 37,925 km, 2017 Dodge Grand Caravan Crew Plus, Bright White, Black Leather-Faced Seats, Features Safety Sphere Group, Driver Convenience Group, Power Window & Door Group, Uconnect/Bluetooth Hands-Free, Park Sense Rear Park Assist Package, Blind Spot Monitoring, Single-DVD Entertainment System. Just Converted October of 2023. Manual Bi-Fold Spring Assisted Wheelchair Ramp, (32x55) Electronic Front Wheelchair Restraints. 56 Entry Height, 58 Interior Height. 3 Year, 60,000 km Conversion Warranty will be Applied.

Contact our Sales Staff for Further Information.

Goldline Mobility & Conversions offers New and Preowned Wheelchair Accessible Vehicles and Equipment. We can provide Direction and Advice on Available Financing or Possible Grants. Consultation can be Arranged with our Experienced Sales Staff.

Trade-In vehicles can also be Considered against the purchase of one of our Vehicles.  Feel free to contact us with any of your Mobility Needs.

www.goldlinemobility.com

2017 Dodge Grand Caravan

37,925 KM

$44,900

+ tax & licensing
2017 Dodge Grand Caravan

Crew Plus-Wheelchair Accessible Rear Entry

2017 Dodge Grand Caravan

Crew Plus-Wheelchair Accessible Rear Entry

Location

Goldline Mobility and Conversions

762 Industrial Road, London, ON N5V 3N7

519-453-0480

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$44,900

+ taxes & licensing

37,925KM
Used
Excellent Condition
VIN 2C4RDGDG6HR738673

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour White
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Wheelchair Accessible
  • Fuel Type Flex Fuel
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Stock # DGC-714
  • Mileage 37,925 KM

Vehicle Description

Only 37,925 km, 2017 Dodge Grand Caravan Crew Plus, Bright White, Black Leather-Faced Seats, Features Safety Sphere Group, Driver Convenience Group, Power Window & Door Group, Uconnect/Bluetooth Hands-Free, Park Sense Rear Park Assist Package, Blind Spot Monitoring, Single-DVD Entertainment System.

Goldline RAV II Rear Entry Wheelchair Accessible Conversion. Just Converted October of 2023. Manual Bi-Fold Spring Assisted Wheelchair Ramp, (32"x55") Electronic Front Wheelchair Restraints. 56" Entry Height, 58" Interior Height. 3 Year, 60,000 km Conversion Warranty will be Applied.

Contact our Sales Staff for Further Information.

Goldline Mobility & Conversions offers New and Preowned Wheelchair Accessible Vehicles and Equipment. We can provide Direction and Advice on Available Financing or Possible Grants. Consultation can be Arranged with our Experienced Sales Staff.

Trade-In vehicles can also be Considered against the purchase of one of our Vehicles.  Feel free to contact us with any of your Mobility Needs.

www.goldlinemobility.com

Vehicle Features

Mechanical

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering

Safety

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost
Rearview Camera
Blind Spot Monitor
Rear Cross Traffic Alert

Exterior

Fog Lights
Alloy Wheels
Automatic Headlights

Power Options

Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Trunk
Power Sliding Doors

Interior

Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks

Media / Nav / Comm

DVD / Entertainment
CD Player
Bluetooth
SiriusXM Radio

Seating

Heated Seats
Leather Seats

Additional Features

Knee Air Bag

Goldline Mobility and Conversions

Goldline Mobility and Conversions

762 Industrial Road, London, ON N5V 3N7
$44,900

+ taxes & licensing

Goldline Mobility and Conversions

519-453-0480

2017 Dodge Grand Caravan