$CALL+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
Buy From Home Available! Tap to View Options
ad: gallery_header
2017 Lamborghini Huracan
2017 Lamborghini Huracan
Location
Carmix Auto
696 Wharncliffe Rd South, London, ON N6J 2N4
519-601-0060
Certified
This vehicle is Safety Certified.
$CALL
+ taxes & licensing
Used
9,500KM
ad: gallery_incontent_1
VIN ZHWCR2ZFXHLA07158
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour White
- Body Style Convertible
- Mileage 9,500 KM
ad: gallery_incontent_1
ad: gallery_incontent_2
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
ad: gallery_incontent_3
More inventory From Carmix Auto
2017 Lamborghini Huracan 9,500 KM $CALL + tax & lic
2017 Mazda Miata MX-5 GS 17,135 KM $27,995 + tax & lic
2022 Chevrolet Corvette Stingray Coupe 1LT 8,731 KM $87,995 + tax & lic
Buy From Home Available
Remote Buying Options
* Please contact dealer for further details. Test drives may be dependent on distance from the dealership.
Email Carmix Auto
This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
Carmix Auto
696 Wharncliffe Rd South, London, ON N6J 2N4
Member UCDA Member
UCDA dealers adhere to a strict code of ethics.
Call Dealer
519-601-XXXX(click to show)
ad: gallery_mrec_1
ad: gallery_mrec_2
ad: gallery_vrec
$CALL
+ taxes & licensing
Carmix Auto
519-601-0060
2017 Lamborghini Huracan