vERY qUIET 2018 LT 4dr Sdn bLACK ON BLACK Handles Amazing Drives like a Dream Must be Seen @ bartscars.ca so Be Smart See Bart where Barts the Best !

2018 Chevrolet Malibu

172,356 KM

Details Description Features

$17,995

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours

2018 Chevrolet Malibu

LT 4dr Sdn

Watch This Vehicle

2018 Chevrolet Malibu

LT 4dr Sdn

Location

Bart's Used Cars

556 Hamilton Road, London, ON N5Z 1S6

519-673-3708

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.
Sale

$17,995

+ taxes & licensing

Actions
172,356KM
Used
Excellent Condition
VIN 1G1ZD5ST4JF218899

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Black
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Sedan
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 5
  • Mileage 172,356 KM

Vehicle Description

vERY qUIET 2018  LT 4dr Sdn bLACK ON BLACK Handles Amazing Drives like a Dream Must be Seen @ bartscars.ca so Be Smart See Bart where "Barts the Best" !    

Vehicle Features

Mechanical

Anti-Lock Brakes

Safety

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost

Interior

Security System
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks

Power Options

Power Mirrors
Power Windows

Exterior

Automatic Headlights

Additional Features

Turbocharged
Integrated Turn Signal Mirrors
Telematics
Knee Air Bag
Bluetooth Connection

Bart's Used Cars

Bart's Used Cars

556 Hamilton Road, London, ON N5Z 1S6

$17,995

+ taxes & licensing

Bart's Used Cars

519-673-3708

2018 Chevrolet Malibu