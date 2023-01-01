$17,995+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
2018 Chevrolet Malibu
LT 4dr Sdn
2018 Chevrolet Malibu
LT 4dr Sdn
Location
Bart's Used Cars
556 Hamilton Road, London, ON N5Z 1S6
519-673-3708
Certified
This vehicle is Safety Certified.
Sale
$17,995
+ taxes & licensing
172,356KM
Used
Excellent Condition
VIN 1G1ZD5ST4JF218899
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Black
- Interior Colour Black
- Body Style Sedan
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Passengers 5
- Mileage 172,356 KM
Vehicle Description
vERY qUIET 2018 LT 4dr Sdn bLACK ON BLACK Handles Amazing Drives like a Dream Must be Seen @ bartscars.ca so Be Smart See Bart where "Barts the Best" !
Vehicle Features
Mechanical
Anti-Lock Brakes
Safety
Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost
Interior
Security System
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks
Power Options
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Exterior
Automatic Headlights
Additional Features
Turbocharged
Integrated Turn Signal Mirrors
Telematics
Knee Air Bag
Bluetooth Connection
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
Bart's Used Cars
556 Hamilton Road, London, ON N5Z 1S6
