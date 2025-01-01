Menu
Account
Sign In

2018 Ford F-150

144,000 KM

Details Features

$31,991

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
Buy From Home Available! Tap to View Options

2018 Ford F-150

FX4 XLT 4WD SuperCrew

Watch This Vehicle
12298167

2018 Ford F-150

FX4 XLT 4WD SuperCrew

Location

Downtown Motor Products

744 York Street, London, ON N5W 2S8

519-601-7474

  1. 1742417580
  2. 1742417580
Contact Seller

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$31,991

+ taxes & licensing

Actions
Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes
Used
144,000KM
Excellent Condition
VIN 1FTEW1E54JFC72502

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Black
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Pickup Truck
  • Fuel Type Flex Fuel
  • Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 8-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 5
  • Mileage 144,000 KM

Vehicle Features

Packages

Mechanical

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes

Safety

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Brake Assist
Stability Control
Back-Up Camera
Tire Pressure Monitor
Child Safety Locks
Rear Head Air Bag
Rearview Camera
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor

Interior

Security System
Air Conditioning
Keyless Entry
Tilt Steering Wheel
Power Door Locks
GPS Navigation
Rear Bench Seat

Power Options

Power Mirrors
Power Windows

Media / Nav / Comm

AM/FM Radio
Premium Sound System
Bluetooth
Auxiliary Audio Input
SiriusXM Radio

Seating

Heated Seats
Pass-Through Rear Seat

Exterior

Alloy Wheels
Tow Hooks
Automatic Headlights

Warranty

Warranty Available

Convenience

Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Passenger Vanity Mirror

Additional Features

Conventional Spare Tire

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

More inventory From Downtown Motor Products

Used 2013 Hyundai Veloster Turbo for sale in London, ON
2013 Hyundai Veloster Turbo 176,000 KM $7,991 + tax & lic
Used 2015 Ford Edge SEL AWD for sale in London, ON
2015 Ford Edge SEL AWD 166,000 KM $12,991 + tax & lic
Used 2015 Audi TT S line Competition Quattro for sale in London, ON
2015 Audi TT S line Competition Quattro 151,000 KM $20,991 + tax & lic

Buy From Home Available

Remote Buying Options
E-Sign Documents
Local Delivery

* Please contact dealer for further details. Test drives may be dependent on distance from the dealership.

Email Downtown Motor Products

This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
Downtown Motor Products

Downtown Motor Products

744 York Street, London, ON N5W 2S8

Call Dealer

519-601-XXXX

(click to show)

519-601-7474

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory
$31,991

+ taxes & licensing

Downtown Motor Products

519-601-7474

Contact Seller
2018 Ford F-150