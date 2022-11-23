2018 Ford Fusion

$22,495 + taxes & licensing 1 6 3 , 6 4 3 K M Used Get Financing

Get Financing Calculate Payments

Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes

Listing ID: 9335788

9335788 Stock #: OX:6859

OX:6859 VIN: 3FA6P0PU9JR105688

Vehicle Details Exterior Colour White

Body Style Sedan

Fuel Type Electric

Drive Type Front Wheel Drive

Transmission Variable / CVT

Engine 4-cylinder

Doors 4-door

Mileage 163,643 KM

Vehicle Features Exterior Alloy Wheels Windows Sunroof Seating Leather Interior Interior Navigation System Additional Features All Equipped Fully loaded

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.