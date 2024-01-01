Menu
<p>Dial A Tire Ontario<br />89 Bridgeport Road East<br />Waterloo, Ontario N2J 2K2<br />519-578-8473(TIRE)<br />www.dialatire.ca<br /><br />2016 Ford Fusion SE AWD<br /><br /><br />**FINANCING AVAILABLE OAC**<br /><br />146,000km<br /><br />ONLY $14,495 plus HST and licensing!<br /><br />CERTIFIED!<br /><br />VEHICLE OPTIONS:<br />Power steering<br />Power Windows<br />Leather<br />Sunroof<br />Navigation<br />ALL WHEEL DRIVE<br />Reverse camera<br />Power locks<br />Alloys<br />Bluetooth<br />Tilt wheel<br />Air Conditioning<br />CD player<br />Airbag: driver<br />Key less entry<br />Airbag: passenger</p>

2016 Ford Fusion

146,000 KM

$14,495

+ tax & licensing
2016 Ford Fusion

SE AWD

2016 Ford Fusion

SE AWD

Dial A Tire

89 Bridgeport Rd E, Waterloo, ON N2J 2K2

519-578-8473

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.
Sale

$14,495

+ taxes & licensing

146,000KM
Used
Excellent Condition
VIN 3FA6P0T92GR137540

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Tan
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Sedan
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 5
  • Mileage 146,000 KM

Vehicle Description

Dial A Tire Ontario
89 Bridgeport Road East
Waterloo, Ontario N2J 2K2
519-578-8473(TIRE)
www.dialatire.ca

2016 Ford Fusion SE AWD


**FINANCING AVAILABLE OAC**

146,000km

ONLY $14,495 plus HST and licensing!

CERTIFIED!

VEHICLE OPTIONS:
Power steering
Power Windows
Leather
Sunroof
Navigation
ALL WHEEL DRIVE
Reverse camera
Power locks
Alloys
Bluetooth
Tilt wheel
Air Conditioning
CD player
Airbag: driver
Key less entry
Airbag: passenger

Vehicle Features

Packages

Mechanical

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes
Push Button Start
Brake Actuated Limited Slip Differential

Safety

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost
Brake Assist
Stability Control
Back-Up Camera
Tire Pressure Monitor
Child Safety Locks
Rear Head Air Bag
Rearview Camera
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor

Interior

Security System
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks
Steering Wheel Controls
Trip Computer
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
GPS Navigation
Driver Vanity Mirror
Rear Bench Seat

Power Options

Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Passenger Seat
Power Trunk
Power Seats

Media / Nav / Comm

Air Conditioning
AM/FM Radio
CD Player
MP3 Player
Bluetooth
Satellite Radio
Auxiliary Audio Input

Seating

Heated Seats
Leather Seats
Pass-Through Rear Seat
Power Driver Seat
Driver Adjustable Lumbar

Exterior

Alloy Wheels
Aluminum Wheels
Automatic Headlights
Temporary spare tire

Comfort

Sunroof / Moonroof

Warranty

Warranty Available

Convenience

Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Driver Illuminated Vanity Mirror
Passenger Illuminated Visor Mirror

Powertrain

Transmission w/Dual Shift Mode

Additional Features

Turbocharged
Integrated Turn Signal Mirrors
Telematics
Knee Air Bag
Bluetooth Connection

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Dial A Tire

Dial A Tire

89 Bridgeport Rd E, Waterloo, ON N2J 2K2

519-578-8473

$14,495

+ taxes & licensing

Dial A Tire

519-578-8473

2016 Ford Fusion