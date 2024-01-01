Menu
London Mitsubishi is proud to offer Superior Level of Guest Experience, Satisfaction and Unrivalled Pricing. Over 100 New and Used Vehicles in Stock. We want your trade ins, top value paid. We will buy your vehicle even if you dont buy from us. We Approve All Credit. Everyone is Approved (conditions apply). Please visit www.londonmitsubishi.ca for our complete and up to date inventory. Mitsubishi Trained Technicians in our Service Department are Ready to handle all you Repair/Maintenance needs. Additionally, We Repair All Makes and Models. HST and licensing extra.

2018 Mitsubishi Outlander

68,000 KM

Details Description

$25,500

+ tax & licensing
2018 Mitsubishi Outlander

Phev GT S-AWC

2018 Mitsubishi Outlander

Phev GT S-AWC

Location

London Mitsubishi

1629 Wharncliffe Road South, London, ON N6L 1J9

226-212-8222

Sale

$25,500

+ taxes & licensing

68,000KM
Used
VIN JA4J24A57JZ615538

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Rally Red
  • Interior Colour Black Leather
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Stock # T0221
  • Mileage 68,000 KM

Vehicle Description

London Mitsubishi

London Mitsubishi

1629 Wharncliffe Road South, London, ON N6L 1J9
2018 Mitsubishi Outlander