London Mitsubishi is proud to offer Superior Level of Guest Experience, Satisfaction and Unrivalled Pricing. Over 100 New and Used Vehicles in Stock. We want your trade ins, top value paid. We will buy your vehicle even if you dont buy from us. We Approve All Credit. Everyone is Approved (conditions apply). Please visit www.londonmitsubishi.ca for our complete and up to date inventory. Mitsubishi Trained Technicians in our Service Department are Ready to handle all you Repair/Maintenance needs. Additionally, We Repair All Makes and Models. HST and licensing extra.

2020 Nissan Rogue

76,000 KM

Details Description

$23,800

+ tax & licensing
2020 Nissan Rogue

SV AWD CVT

2020 Nissan Rogue

SV AWD CVT

Location

London Mitsubishi

1629 Wharncliffe Road South, London, ON N6L 1J9

226-212-8222

Sale

$23,800

+ taxes & licensing

76,000KM
Used
VIN 5N1AT2MV9LC813509

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour White
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Stock # T0219
  • Mileage 76,000 KM

Vehicle Description

London Mitsubishi

London Mitsubishi

1629 Wharncliffe Road South, London, ON N6L 1J9

2020 Nissan Rogue