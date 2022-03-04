2018 Subaru Outback

$34,495 + taxes & licensing 7 7 , 5 3 5 K M Used Get Financing

Get Financing Calculate Payments

Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes

Listing ID: 8510993

8510993 Stock #: OX:6373

OX:6373 VIN: 4S4BSDDC0J3383464

Vehicle Details Exterior Colour Silver

Body Style Sedan

Fuel Type Gasoline

Drive Type All Wheel Drive

Transmission Variable / CVT

Engine 4-cylinder

Doors 4-door

Mileage 77,535 KM

Vehicle Features Seating Heated Seats Exterior Alloy Wheels Mechanical All Wheel Drive Windows Sunroof Additional Features All Equipped Fully loaded

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.