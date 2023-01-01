$46,900+ tax & licensing
2020 GMC Savana 2500
RWD 2500 135"
Location
71 Clark Road, London, ON N5W 5L6
Certified
This vehicle is Safety Certified.
52,066KM
Used
Excellent Condition
- Listing ID: 9570367
- Stock #: 191350
- VIN: 1GTW7AFG5L1191350
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour White
- Interior Colour Black Cloth
- Body Style Minivan / Van
- Fuel Type Flex Fuel
- Drive Type Rear Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 8-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Passengers 2
- Mileage 52,066 KM
Disclosures
Previous daily rental This vehicle was previously used as a daily rental.
Vehicle Description
2500. 135 inch w/base.6.0 ltr V8.barn doors with glass.chrome pkg.boards.rear cargo devider.former daily rental.call john gower 877 217 0643.cell 519 657 8497.email john@bennettfleet.com
Vehicle Features
Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes
Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Stability Control
Back-Up Camera
Tire Pressure Monitor
Passenger Air Bag On/Off Switch
Rearview Camera
Front Head Air Bag
Power Windows
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks
Steering Wheel Controls
Trip Computer
WiFi Hotspot
Daytime Running Lights
Automatic Headlights
Steel Wheels
Balance of Factory Warranty
Power Outlet
Transmission Overdrive Switch
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
