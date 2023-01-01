Menu
Account
Sign In
Back

2020 GMC Savana 2500

52,066 KM

Details Description Features

$46,900

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
$46,900

+ taxes & licensing

Bennett Fleet Leasing

1-877-217-0643

Contact Seller
2020 GMC Savana 2500

2020 GMC Savana 2500

RWD 2500 135"

Watch This Vehicle

2020 GMC Savana 2500

RWD 2500 135"

Location

Bennett Fleet Leasing

71 Clark Road, London, ON N5W 5L6

1-877-217-0643

  1. 1675267209
  2. 1675267209
  3. 1675267209
  4. 1675267204
  5. 1675267209
  6. 1675267207
  7. 1675267206
  8. 1675267207
  9. 1675267204
  10. 1675267210
  11. 1675267206
  12. 1675267205
  13. 1675267208
  14. 1675267208
Contact Seller
Certification icon

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$46,900

+ taxes & licensing

52,066KM
Used
Excellent Condition
  • Get Financing
  • Calculate Payments
  • Get Insurance Quotes
  • Listing ID: 9570367
  • Stock #: 191350
  • VIN: 1GTW7AFG5L1191350

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour White
  • Interior Colour Black Cloth
  • Body Style Minivan / Van
  • Fuel Type Flex Fuel
  • Drive Type Rear Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 8-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 2
  • Mileage 52,066 KM

Disclosures

Previous daily rental This vehicle was previously used as a daily rental.

Vehicle Description

2500. 135  inch w/base.6.0 ltr V8.barn doors with glass.chrome pkg.boards.rear cargo devider.former daily rental.call john gower 877 217 0643.cell 519 657 8497.email john@bennettfleet.com

Vehicle Features

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes
Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Stability Control
Back-Up Camera
Tire Pressure Monitor
Passenger Air Bag On/Off Switch
Rearview Camera
Front Head Air Bag
Power Windows
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks
Steering Wheel Controls
Trip Computer
WiFi Hotspot
Daytime Running Lights
Automatic Headlights
Steel Wheels
Balance of Factory Warranty
Power Outlet
Transmission Overdrive Switch

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Back to Top

More inventory From Bennett Fleet Leasing

2020 GMC Savana 2500...
 52,066 KM
$46,900 + tax & lic
2020 GMC Savana 2500...
 58,256 KM
$46,900 + tax & lic
2022 Ford E-450 E-45...
 62,911 KM
$66,900 + tax & lic

Email Bennett Fleet Leasing

Bennett Fleet Leasing

Bennett Fleet Leasing

71 Clark Road, London, ON N5W 5L6

Call Dealer

1-877-217-XXXX

(click to show)

1-877-217-0643

Alternate Numbers
519-657-8497
Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory