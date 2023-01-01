$CALL+ tax & licensing
2020 Nissan Kicks
SR
39,766KM
Used
- Listing ID: 10363770
- Stock #: E4896
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Black
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Stock # E4896
- Mileage 39,766 KM
Vehicle Description
Vehicle Features
Exterior
Fog Lights
Safety
Traction Control
ABS
Back-Up Camera
air bag
Power Options
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Locks
Media / Nav / Comm
Air Conditioning
am/fm
Interior
Cruise Control
Cargo Cover
Mechanical
Power Steering
Seating
5 Passenger
Comfort
Adjustable Steering Wheel
Convenience
Rear defogger
Additional Features
Hard Top
Blind Spot Monitoring
Electric Mirrors
Interior Cargo Cover
HEATED SEATS - DRIVER AND PASSENGER
Active Blind Spot Assist
2 Year Free Oil Changes Included On All Our Certified Vehicles
SIDE BOTH AIR BAGS
PARKING DISTANCE CONTROL (PDC)
SEAT TYPE – BUCKET
SEAT COVERING TYPE SIMULATED LEATHER
Simulated Leather
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
