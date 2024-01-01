2021 Honda Pilot

Menu
$39,998

+ tax & licensing
  • Exterior Colour White
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Stock # E5181
  • Mileage 49,120 KM

Apply for financing

Looking to Purchase or Finance a Honda Pilot or just a Honda Suv? We carry 100s of handpicked vehicles, with multiple Honda Suvs in stock! Visit us online at www.EMPIREAUTOGROUP.CA to view our full line-up of Honda Pilots or similar Suvs. New Vehicles Arriving Daily!

FINANCING AVAILABLE FOR THIS LIKE NEW HONDA PILOT!
REGARDLESS OF YOUR CURRENT CREDIT SITUATION! APPLY WITH CONFIDENCE!
SAME DAY APPROVALS! www.EMPIREAUTOGROUP.CA or CALL/TEXT 519.659.0888.

THIS, LIKE NEW HONDA PILOT INCLUDES:

* Wide range of options including ALL CREDIT,FAST APPROVALS,LOW RATES, and more.
* Comfortable interior seating
* Safety Options to protect your loved ones
* Fully Certified
* Pre-Delivery Inspection
* Door Step Delivery All Over Ontario
* Empire Auto Group Seal of Approval, for this handpicked Honda Pilot
* Finished in White, makes this Honda look sharp

SEE MORE AT : www.EMPIREAUTOGROUP.CA

* All prices exclude HST and Licensing. At times, a down payment may be required for financing however, we will work hard to achieve a $0 down payment.
The above price does not include administration fees of $499.

Fog Lights
Sunroof

Traction Control
ABS
Back-Up Camera
air bag

Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Locks

Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
remote start

Power Steering

am/fm

Rear Air Conditioning
Adjustable Steering Wheel

8 PASSENGER
3RD ROW SEATING
Cloth Seats
Power Driver Seat

Rear defogger

Keyless GO
Electric Mirrors
HEATED SEATS - DRIVER AND PASSENGER
DRIVE TRAIN - ALL WHEEL
SIDE FRONT AIR BAGS
SEAT TYPE – BUCKET
2 YEAR FREE OIL CHANGES INCLUDED ON ALL OUR CERTIFIED

