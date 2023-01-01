$19,999+ tax & licensing
2016 Honda Pilot
Touring,AWD,7 Passengers,Sun Roof,Leather,Navi,DVD
Location
Auto Expo Inc.
450 Belmont Avenue West - Unit #2, Kitchener, ON N2M 1N3
519-208-0770
Certified
$19,999
+ taxes & licensing
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Dark-Green
- Interior Colour Black
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type All Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 6-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Passengers 7
- Mileage 227,000 KM
Vehicle Description
Touring, Auto, A/C, Power Group, AWD, Sunroof, Alloys, 7 Passengers, Leather, Loaded, Bluetooth, Backup Camera, DVD Player, Tinted, Certified, Roof Rack, Side Step's, Fog lights, Push Starter, 2 Set of Keys, New Brakes all around, Perfect Running Condition, Must See!!!
Click here please to view the Carfax history report:
We Finance,,,
OMVIC Licensed and UCDA Member Dealer,,,
We specialize in domestic and import vehicles! Our wide selection offers something for every need and budget! Come visit us @ 450 Belmont Ave West, Kitchener!
Vehicle Features
Mechanical
Safety
Exterior
Interior
Power Options
Media / Nav / Comm
Seating
Comfort
Warranty
Convenience
Additional Features
Auto Expo Inc.
519-208-0770