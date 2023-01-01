2023 Chrysler Grand Caravan

Certified This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$83,495 + taxes & licensing Get Insurance Quotes 2 0 K M Used Excellent Condition

Listing ID: 9972026

9972026 Stock #: CGC-670

CGC-670 VIN: 2C4RC1ZG6PR538772

Vehicle Details Exterior Colour Bright White

Interior Colour Black

Body Style Wheelchair Accessible

Fuel Type Gasoline

Drive Type Front Wheel Drive

Transmission Automatic

Engine 6-cylinder

Doors 4-door

Stock # CGC-670

Mileage 20 KM

Vehicle Features Mechanical Anti-Lock Brakes Power Steering Push Button Start Safety Driver Air Bag Passenger Air Bag Side Air Bag Traction Control Heated Mirrors Rear Window Defrost Rearview Camera Interior Security System Air Conditioning Cruise Control Keyless Entry Tilt Steering Wheel Bucket Seats Power Door Locks Heated Steering Wheel Power Options Power Mirrors Power Windows Power Trunk Power Sliding Doors Seating Heated Seats Split Rear Seat Media / Nav / Comm Bluetooth Android Auto Apple CarPlay Warranty Warranty Included Exterior Automatic Headlights Convenience Proximity Key Additional Features Knee Air Bag Bluetooth Connection

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.