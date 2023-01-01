$83,495+ tax & licensing
2023 Chrysler Grand Caravan
SXT 2WD-Wheelchair Accessible Side Entry
Location
Goldline Mobility and Conversions
762 Industrial Road, London, ON N5V 3N7
Certified
This vehicle is Safety Certified.
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Bright White
- Interior Colour Black
- Body Style Wheelchair Accessible
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 6-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Mileage 20 KM
Vehicle Description
Brand new 2023 Chrysler Grand Caravan SXT with BraunAbilty Commercial Full Length Side Entry Wheelchair Accessible Conversion, Manual Foldling Ramp 30'x 57"with Swing-Out Feature, 56" Entry Height, 60" Interior Height, Vinyl Flooring, Step & Roll Removable Front Passenger Seat, Emergency Rear Hatch Release, Q'Straint Wheelchair/Occupant Securement System.
Contact our Experienced Sales Staff to Arrange for a Demonstration.
www.goldlinemobility.com
