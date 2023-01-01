Menu
2023 Chrysler Grand Caravan

20 KM

Details Description Features

$83,495

+ tax & licensing
$83,495

+ taxes & licensing

Goldline Mobility and Conversions

519-453-0480

2023 Chrysler Grand Caravan

2023 Chrysler Grand Caravan

SXT 2WD-Wheelchair Accessible Side Entry

2023 Chrysler Grand Caravan

SXT 2WD-Wheelchair Accessible Side Entry

Location

Goldline Mobility and Conversions

762 Industrial Road, London, ON N5V 3N7

519-453-0480

Certification icon

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$83,495

+ taxes & licensing

20KM
Used
Excellent Condition
  • Listing ID: 9972026
  • Stock #: CGC-670
  • VIN: 2C4RC1ZG6PR538772

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Bright White
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Wheelchair Accessible
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Stock # CGC-670
  • Mileage 20 KM

Vehicle Description

Brand new 2023 Chrysler Grand Caravan SXT with BraunAbilty Commercial Full Length Side Entry Wheelchair Accessible Conversion, Manual Foldling Ramp 30'x 57"with Swing-Out Feature, 56" Entry Height, 60" Interior Height, Vinyl Flooring, Step & Roll Removable Front Passenger Seat, Emergency Rear Hatch Release, Q'Straint Wheelchair/Occupant Securement System.

Contact our Experienced Sales Staff to Arrange for a Demonstration.

www.goldlinemobility.com

Vehicle Features

Mechanical

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
Push Button Start

Safety

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost
Rearview Camera

Interior

Security System
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks
Heated Steering Wheel

Power Options

Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Trunk
Power Sliding Doors

Seating

Heated Seats
Split Rear Seat

Media / Nav / Comm

Bluetooth
Android Auto
Apple CarPlay

Warranty

Warranty Included

Exterior

Automatic Headlights

Convenience

Proximity Key

Additional Features

Knee Air Bag
Bluetooth Connection

