$95,895+ tax & licensing
+ taxes & licensing
519-453-0480
2023 Chrysler Pacifica
Touring L FWD-Wheelchair Accessible Side-Power
Location
Goldline Mobility and Conversions
762 Industrial Road, London, ON N5V 3N7
519-453-0480
Certified
This vehicle is Safety Certified.
$95,895
+ taxes & licensing
- Listing ID: 9971585
- Stock #: CPT-672
- VIN: 2C4RC1BGXPR510709
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Ceramic Grey
- Interior Colour Dark Grey
- Body Style Wheelchair Accessible
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 6-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Stock # CPT-672
- Mileage 15 KM
Vehicle Description
Brand New 2023 Chrysler Pacifica Touring-L, Ceramic Grey Finish with Beautiful Caprice Leatherette Seats, 3.6L Pentastar VVT V6 Engine with Stop/Start, 9-Speed Automatic Transmission, Loaded with Features Including Safety Sphere Package with 360 Surround-View Cameras.
Full Power Foldout XT Wheelchair Accessible BraunAbilty Lowered Floor Side Entry Conversion, Wheelchair Ramp Measures 30" Wide x 52" Long with 1,000 lb Capacity, Auto Kneeling Feature, 57" Entry Height, 60" Interior Height, Includes Q'Straint Retactable Wheelchair Restraints with Occupant Seat Belts, Removable Wheel Out Front Seats for Multiple Wheelchair Positioning.
Contact our Sales Staff to Arrange for a Demonstaration.
www.goldlinemobility.com
Vehicle Features
Mechanical
Safety
Exterior
Interior
Power Options
Seating
Media / Nav / Comm
Warranty
Convenience
Additional Features
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.