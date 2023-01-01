Menu
2023 Chrysler Pacifica

15 KM

Details Description Features

$95,895

+ tax & licensing
$95,895

+ taxes & licensing

Goldline Mobility and Conversions

519-453-0480

2023 Chrysler Pacifica

2023 Chrysler Pacifica

Touring L FWD-Wheelchair Accessible Side-Power

2023 Chrysler Pacifica

Touring L FWD-Wheelchair Accessible Side-Power

Location

Goldline Mobility and Conversions

762 Industrial Road, London, ON N5V 3N7

519-453-0480

Certification icon

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$95,895

+ taxes & licensing

15KM
Used
Excellent Condition
  • Listing ID: 9971585
  • Stock #: CPT-672
  • VIN: 2C4RC1BGXPR510709

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Ceramic Grey
  • Interior Colour Dark Grey
  • Body Style Wheelchair Accessible
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Stock # CPT-672
  • Mileage 15 KM

Vehicle Description

Brand New 2023 Chrysler Pacifica Touring-L, Ceramic Grey Finish with Beautiful Caprice Leatherette Seats, 3.6L Pentastar VVT V6 Engine with Stop/Start, 9-Speed Automatic Transmission, Loaded with Features Including Safety Sphere Package with 360 Surround-View Cameras. 

Full Power Foldout XT Wheelchair Accessible BraunAbilty Lowered Floor Side Entry Conversion, Wheelchair Ramp Measures 30" Wide x 52" Long with 1,000 lb Capacity, Auto Kneeling Feature, 57" Entry Height,  60" Interior Height, Includes Q'Straint Retactable Wheelchair Restraints with Occupant Seat Belts, Removable Wheel Out Front Seats for Multiple Wheelchair Positioning.

Contact our Sales Staff to Arrange for a Demonstaration.

www.goldlinemobility.com

Vehicle Features

Mechanical

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
Push Button Start

Safety

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost
Child Seat Anchors
Rearview Camera
Forward Collision Warning
Blind Spot Monitor
Rear Cross Traffic Alert
Lane Departure Assist
Auto Hold Brake

Exterior

Fog Lights
Automatic Headlights

Interior

Security System
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Folding Rear Seat
Power Door Locks
Steering Wheel Controls
Heated Steering Wheel

Power Options

Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Trunk
Power Sliding Doors
Power Seats

Seating

Heated Seats
Leather Seats

Media / Nav / Comm

Bluetooth
SiriusXM Radio
Android Auto
Apple CarPlay

Warranty

Warranty Included

Convenience

Adaptive Smart Cruise Control

Additional Features

Integrated Turn Signal Mirrors
Knee Air Bag
Bluetooth Connection
Retractable Rear Seat Footrest
360 Surround-View Camera
Safety Sphere Package
Front Step Running Boards

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Goldline Mobility and Conversions

Goldline Mobility and Conversions

762 Industrial Road, London, ON N5V 3N7

